Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking The Article Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

In the news

by Compiled Democrat-Gazette Staff From Wire Reports | Today at 3:39 a.m.
FILE - In this June 11, 2020, file photo, a sign is near the entrance to the San Diego Zoo in San Diego. A father allegedly carried his 2-year-old daughter into an elephant habitat at the zoo to take a photo with the animals, police said Friday, March 19, 2021. An elephant seemed like it wanted to charge at them and the father dropped his child when they tried to escape the enclosure Friday, San Diego Police Sgt. Ariel Savage told NBC San Diego. He was eventually able to get her out safely. The elephant was not harmed, zoo officials told The San Diego Union-Tribune. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

• Jose Manuel Navarrete, 25, was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment after he carried his 2-year-old daughter into the elephant habitat at the San Diego Zoo to take a photograph with the animals, one of which charged at them, but they were able to get out of the enclosure safely.

• Tyler Kirkman, an employee of Clark County, Miss., said he's a little sore from rescuers pulling on him but plans to be back at work Monday after spending five hours trapped from the waist down in a trench that collapsed as he was installing a sewer line.

• Allen Stegall, assistant chief for the Big River Fire Department in Missouri, said a blaze destroyed a reptile house at a petting zoo in Valles Mines, killing all 11 animals inside.

• Matt Gentry, sheriff over Alabama's Cullman County jail, said Leo Chavez, who was convicted of killing his parents, was the last of four prisoners recaptured after they escaped from the lockup through an open air vent beside the showers.

• Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar, president of the University of Central Oklahoma, said the school has suspended its cheer team for the rest of the school year amid reports of hazing, adding that the team won't be allowed to participate in any national competition for two years.

• Suzanne Smagala-Potts, a spokesperson for Ripley Entertainment, which operates Louis Tussaud's Palace of Wax in San Antonio, said a figure of former President Donald Trump was punched and scratched so much lately that it was removed from display for repairs.

• Prentiss Madden, 40, a former medical director of an animal hospital in Miami, was arrested on charges of possessing child pornography and sexually abusing a dog after authorities who raided his home found files in which he discussed "the sexual abuse of animals and children," according to the criminal complaint.

• Victor P. Williams, 28, of Memphis has been charged in the death of his girlfriend's 23-month-old daughter, who authorities said died of blunt force trauma after she was left in Williams' care.

• Anthony Sal Melancon Jr., 48, of St. Martinville, La., was sentenced to 10 years in prison for distributing child pornography after a man whose wife was having an affair with Melancon found messages from Melancon on his wife's laptop, including a pornographic photo of a prepubescent girl, and reported them to authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Italy's oldest await shots
by COLLEEN BARRY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Solidarity, grief mark gathering in Atlanta
by Compiled Democrat-Gazette Staff From Wire Reports
HUD chief's political musing draws concern
by TYLER PAGER THE WASHINGTON POST
Police in Thailand shut down day of protest and skirmishes
by The Associated Press
Turkey leaves female-rights treaty
by ZEYNEP BILGINSOY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
ADVERTISEMENT