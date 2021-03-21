• Jose Manuel Navarrete, 25, was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment after he carried his 2-year-old daughter into the elephant habitat at the San Diego Zoo to take a photograph with the animals, one of which charged at them, but they were able to get out of the enclosure safely.

• Tyler Kirkman, an employee of Clark County, Miss., said he's a little sore from rescuers pulling on him but plans to be back at work Monday after spending five hours trapped from the waist down in a trench that collapsed as he was installing a sewer line.

• Allen Stegall, assistant chief for the Big River Fire Department in Missouri, said a blaze destroyed a reptile house at a petting zoo in Valles Mines, killing all 11 animals inside.

• Matt Gentry, sheriff over Alabama's Cullman County jail, said Leo Chavez, who was convicted of killing his parents, was the last of four prisoners recaptured after they escaped from the lockup through an open air vent beside the showers.

• Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar, president of the University of Central Oklahoma, said the school has suspended its cheer team for the rest of the school year amid reports of hazing, adding that the team won't be allowed to participate in any national competition for two years.

• Suzanne Smagala-Potts, a spokesperson for Ripley Entertainment, which operates Louis Tussaud's Palace of Wax in San Antonio, said a figure of former President Donald Trump was punched and scratched so much lately that it was removed from display for repairs.

• Prentiss Madden, 40, a former medical director of an animal hospital in Miami, was arrested on charges of possessing child pornography and sexually abusing a dog after authorities who raided his home found files in which he discussed "the sexual abuse of animals and children," according to the criminal complaint.

• Victor P. Williams, 28, of Memphis has been charged in the death of his girlfriend's 23-month-old daughter, who authorities said died of blunt force trauma after she was left in Williams' care.

• Anthony Sal Melancon Jr., 48, of St. Martinville, La., was sentenced to 10 years in prison for distributing child pornography after a man whose wife was having an affair with Melancon found messages from Melancon on his wife's laptop, including a pornographic photo of a prepubescent girl, and reported them to authorities.