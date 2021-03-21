Irksome Comets return a winner

HOT SPRINGS -- The team that's tested the patience of Mills Coach Raymond Cooper more than any other in his illustrious career turned out to be the one that had to be patient with him after acing their biggest test of the season.

Led by a two-headed attack from junior guard Javion Guy-King and senior forward Jakari Livingston, the Comets cut loose over the last half of the fourth quarter to come back from four points down and beat Morrilton 49-46 to win the Class 4A state championship in front of an energetic crowd of 2,838 on Saturday at Bank OZK Arena.

Guy-King finished with a game-high 19 points and hauled in nine rebounds while Livingston, who was named Most Valuable Player, capped off his career with a 17-point, 6-rebounds, 2-steal outing for Mills (26-4), which collected its third title since 2017. The Comets were forced to win this one in comeback fashion after trailing during the early stages of the fourth quarter.

"This group has been in a lot of battles, and none tougher than today," Cooper said. "They're going to battle to the end, win, lose or draw. Now, no other group gets on my nerves as much as this one. ... we fought through a lot of obstacles this year, but this team was a team. It wasn't pretty, but we just kept motoring alone."

Cooper was trying to motor to the press conference after the game but showed up a minute or two late. Three of his players were already seated at the podium and waiting for him to arrive. As soon as he walked in, Livingston, Guy-King and sophomore guard Q.J. King laughed, realizing that for once, they were the ones waiting for him to make a move.

Coincidentally, the Comets as a whole made theirs at just the right time Saturday.

A free throw from senior guard Darrius Allison handed Morrilton (20-7) a 41-37 lead with 5:54 left in the game. But a two-footer off the glass from Livingston shortly thereafter started a 10-2 run that turned the tide for the Comets. Livingston would later add an alley-oop dunk from classmate Jared Giddens with 3:55 remaining that gave Mills the lead for good and took some wind out of the Devil Dogs' sails.

"I thought [the dunk] was big for them because they're an energy basketball team," Morrilton Coach Keith Zackery said of Mills. "We'd done a pretty good job, I think they may have gotten one or two dunks. But that one, it was a missed assignment on our part. You can't play a perfect game, though.

"The kids weren't trying to miss that assignment. It just happened to be a momentum changer for them."

Even after Livingston's dunk, which was followed by a short jumper and two free throws from Guy-King, the Devil Dogs fought back.

Junior forward Henry Cowles sank a free throw at the 54-second mark, and Joseph Pinion, a junior guard and University of Arkansas commit, scored on a sweeping lay-up with 38 ticks left to pull Morrilton within 47-46.

Guy-King answered moments later when he knocked down two free throws to push Mills' cushion to three. The Devil Dogs would then set up for a potential game-tying shot on the ensuing possession, but Pinion's 23-footer hit the front of the rim just before time expired.

"We were looking to get [Pinion] off of a pin down," Zackery said. "[Mills] did a great job of switching it and making the read. At that point, it's in Joe's hands. He wanted to make that play, make that decision.

"For us to get back into something else, the clock would've expired on us. He's been the heart and soul of this team offensively for us so we're OK with that shot."

Pinion finished with 16 points and six rebounds to lead Morrilton, which hit just 3 of 11 (27.3%) shots in the fourth quarter after its 8-of-13 (61.5%) shooting in the third period helped them build a lead as big as six points. Cowles followed with 13 points and senior guard Brock Hendrix added nine points.

The two teams played to a 19-19 standstill at halftime after neither was able to get a leg up on the other, evidenced by the six ties and 11 lead changes that occurred over the first 16 minutes of play. The Comets did shoot out to a 26-23 lead in the third quarter after Guy-King's three-point play with 5:51 showing before a Pinion bucket started a 9-0 rally that gave Morrilton a 32-26 lead, its biggest of the game.

But Mills had a response and eventually denied Morrilton a shot at winning its first title since 1991.

The victory also was sweet vindication for the Comets, who were forced to share last season's title with Magnolia after covid-19 wiped out all but four championship finals. Livingston mentioned that Mills had a little extra incentive beforehand.

"That fact that we didn't get to play last year, that we had to co-champion it," he said. "There was a lot of talk that we couldn't get it done on the court. So we wanted to come back today and prove them wrong."

At a glance

CLASS 4A BOYS

STATE TOURNAMENT SCORES

CHAMPIONSHIP

Mills 49, Morrilton 46

SEMIFINALS

Morrilton 70, Magnolia 64

Mills 51, Blytheville 45

QUARTERFINALS

Magnolia 61, Berryville 58

Morrilton 72, Monticello 69

Mills 66, Farmington 50

Blytheville 62, Watson Chapel 50

FIRST ROUND

Berryville 53, Southside Batesville 33

Monticello 52, Brookland 42, OT

Farmington 48, Camden Fairview 29

Blytheville 63, Dardanelle 47

Notebook

MVP

JAKARI LIVINGSTON

MILLS

The senior is about as explosive as they come, and the Comets needed every bit of it in the title game. He shot 8 of 13 from the floor and hit 1 of his 3 free throws, but it was his dunk midway through the fourth quarter that got Mills off and running. He also had two steals to help offset three turnovers.

AND ONES

Mills was making its fifth consecutive appearance in a state final. … The 46 points was the second lowest offensive output of the season for Morrilton. The Devil Dogs’ lowest was 39 in a loss to Pottsville on Feb. 5. … Mills scored 32 points in the paint while Morrilton had 30. … The teams were a combined 4 of 25 from the three-point line. … All 49 of the Comets’ points came from their starters.

Q.J. King (middle) of Mills goes up for a layup Saturday during the Comets’ victory over Morrilton in the Class 4A boys state championship game. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Javion Guy-King (left) of Mills goes up for a shot against Morrilton’s Henry Cowles during Mills’ 49-46 victory in the Class 4A boys state championship game Saturday. More photos available at arkansasonline.com/321boys4a. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)