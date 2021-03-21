Italy's oldest await shots

BERGAMO, Italy -- Promises to vaccinate all Italians older than 80 by the end of March have fallen woefully short, amid well-documented interruptions of vaccine supplies and organizational shortfalls.

Just a third of Italy's 7.3 million doses administered so far have gone to people in that age group, with more than half of those who carry memories of World War II still awaiting their first jab.

The nation "should have already finished with this," Dr. Luca Lorini, head of intensive care at Pope John XXIII Hospital in Bergamo, told The Associated Press.

Italy's new premier, Mario Draghi, pledged during a visit to Bergamo on Thursday that the vaccine campaign would be accelerated. His remarks came as he inaugurated a park to honor the country's more than 104,000 dead from the pandemic. As of early March, two-thirds of Italy's virus-related deaths were among those older than 80; the median age of Italy's pandemic dead currently hovers above 80 after spiking to 85 last summer.

"We are here to promise our elderly that it will never happen again that fragile people are not adequately helped and protected. Only like this will we respect those who have left us," Draghi said.

Italy can hope to see its future by looking to Britain, the first country in Europe to authorize widespread vaccinations. More than 38% of the U.K. population has been inoculated since early December, starting with those older than 70, health care workers and staff of care homes.

Britain, which leads Europe in virus deaths, has seen the percentage of fatalities among those older than 75 diminish from 75% of the total before the vaccination campaign to 64% in the week ending March 5. Deaths across Britain have dropped to an average of 128 a day in the most recent seven-day period, from a high of 1,248 in the week ended Jan. 20 -- a decrease attributed to lockdown measures.

Along with health care workers, Spain, France and Italy prioritized vaccinating residents of nursing homes, by far the single hardest-hit population in the spring surge. They account for nearly a third of the dead in Italy's first wave, and a third of France's pandemic death toll of nearly 91,100.

In France, covid-19 infections and deaths in care homes have been steadily trending downward as more people get vaccinated, with 85% having received at least one shot. Early signs are that the proportion of ICU patients 75 and older has also started to decline since February, with nearly half in this age group at least partially vaccinated. The improved picture for residents of care homes comes despite a renewed worsening of France's outbreak.

Spain has seen a huge drop in infections and deaths in nursing homes after the first phase of its vaccination program, with a significant decline in deaths.

In Italy, where vaccinations of nursing home residents got underway in January, compared with mid-February for other elderly, lower infection rates in nursing homes have been declared "an early success."

"We cannot count it as a victory, absolutely not, of the vaccine strategy," Dr. Giovanni Rezza, director of infectious diseases at the Health Ministry, acknowledged recently.

On Friday, Draghi said Italy aimed to administer 500,000 shots a day by next month, from a current daily level of around 165,000.

With Italy's infection rate up for the seventh straight week propelled by the fast-moving U.K. variant, more than 2.5 million Italians older than 80 are awaiting their shots. Many still have no indication when they might get them.

Italy's aim is to vaccinate 80% of the population by September, and Draghi has appointed an army general to relaunch the campaign.

U.K. RACES AHEAD

Meanwhile, U.K officials said Saturday that half the country's adults have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine as the government races to reach everyone older than 18 by the end of July.

The National Health Service has put shots in the arms of 26.9 million people, or 51% of the adult population, according to the latest government statistics. It passed the halfway point by delivering 589,689 first doses Friday, the highest daily total since the mass vaccination program began in early December.

"It's a huge success," Health Secretary Matt Hancock said in a video. "And I want to say many, many thanks to all those involved, including the half of all adults who have come forward. It's so important, because this vaccine is our way out of this pandemic."

The announcement followed the news from health authorities earlier last week that Britain would see a "significant reduction" in vaccine supplies next month. The National Health Service will continue during April to deliver first doses to those most at risk, along with 12 million second jabs, Hancock said Saturday.

In an effort to vaccinate as many people as possible, the U.K. decided to stretch the time between first and second doses to 12 weeks instead of four weeks as initially planned. Public health officials say the vaccines the country is using offer a high level of immunity after one shot, although two are needed for full protection.

Britain has delivered 44 doses of vaccine for every 100 people, more than any other country with a population of more than 10 million, according to data compiled by Oxford University. The United States is second at 35 doses per 100.

GERMANS PROTEST

In Germany on Saturday, protesters clashed with police over coronavirus measures, with officers using water cannons, pepper spray and batons against people trying to break through police barriers, German news agency dpa reported.

More than 20,000 people participated in the protest in the central German city of Kassel, where there also were confrontations between the demonstrators and counter-protesters.

Thousands of people marched through downtown Kassel despite a court ban, and most didn't comply with infection-control protocols such as wearing masks. Some protesters attacked officers and several journalists, dpa said.

Federal police, who were brought in beforehand from other parts of Germany, used water cannons and helicopters to control the crowds, the news agency reported.

Police said several people were detained, but didn't give any numbers.

Various groups, most of them far-right opponents of government regulations to fight the pandemic, had called for protests in cities across the country.

Virus infections have gone up again in Germany in recent weeks and the government is set to decide this week on how to react.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday that Germany will have to apply an "emergency brake" and reverse some recent relaxations of restrictions as infections accelerate.

Germany's national disease control center said new infections were growing exponentially as the more contagious covid-19 variant first detected in Britain has become dominant in the country.

On Saturday, the Robert Koch Institute reported 16,033 new cases and registered 207 additional deaths, bringing the overall death toll to 74,657 in Germany.

In Berlin, some 1,800 police officers were on standby for possible riots, but only about 500 protesters assembled at the city's landmark Brandenburg Gate. Meanwhile, about 1,000 people gathered on Berlin's Unter den Linden boulevard to protest against the far-right demonstration.

PROTESTS ELSEWHERE

Protests against government measures to rein in the pandemic also were reported in several other countries across Europe, including Austria, Britain, Finland, Romania and Switzerland.

In London, demonstrators opposing the U.K.'s monthslong lockdown defied police who warned of potential fines and arrest for violating prohibitions on most group meetings.

In Finland, police estimated that about 400 people without masks and packed together gathered in the capital, Helsinki, to protest government-imposed restrictions. Smaller demonstrations were scheduled in other Finnish cities.

Before the Helsinki rally, some 300 people chanting slogans like "Let the people speak!" and carrying placards with phrases such as "Facts and numbers don't add up" marched through the streets of the city, ending up at the Parliament building.

Helsinki police tweeted that the registered march and rally took place peacefully but violated social distancing requirements and Finland's current limits on public gatherings.

More than a thousand anti-vaccination protesters took to the streets in Romania's capital of Bucharest amid a surge of covid-19 infections there.

The largely maskless crowd honked horns, waved national flags, and chanted messages such as "Block vaccination" and "Freedom." One placard read: "Parents, protect your children! Stop the fear!"

Romania's far-right AUR party has strongly backed a movement linked to nationalism that planned anti-vaccination demonstrations in recent weeks.

In Austria, about 1,000 protesters participated in a demonstration against the government's virus measures near Vienna's central train station. Police reprimanded several protesters who were not wearing masks and remaining too close together, news agency APA reported.

In Switzerland, more than 5,000 protesters met for a silent march in the community of Liestal 9 miles southeast of Basel, local media reported. Most didn't wear masks and some held up banners with slogans like "Vaccinating kills."

Information for this article was contributed by Danica Kirka, John Leicester, Sylvie Corbet, Joseph Wilson, Frank Jordans, Samuel Petrequin, Kirsten Grieshaber, Jari Tanner and Stephen McGrath of The Associated Press.

Police in Amsterdam arrest a demonstrator Saturday during a protest against the Dutch government’s coronavirus-related restrictions, including a curfew and lockdown. (AP/Peter Dejong)

A medical staff member tends to a patient in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit of the Papa Giovanni XIII hospital in Bergamo, Italy, Thursday, March 18, 2021. Bergamo’s state-of-the-art Pope John XXIII Hospital verged on collapse last March: as army trucks ferried virus dead from the city’s over-taxed crematoria, doctors struggled to care for 600 COVID patients, 100 in intensive care. One year later, the picture is much improved: the hospital now is treating fewer than 200 virus patients, just one quarter of those requiring intensive care. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

A medical staff member tends to a patient in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit of the Papa Giovanni XIII hospital in Bergamo, Italy, Thursday, March 18, 2021. Bergamo’s state-of-the-art Pope John XXIII Hospital verged on collapse last March: as army trucks ferried virus dead from the city’s over-taxed crematoria, doctors struggled to care for 600 COVID patients, 100 in intensive care. One year later, the picture is much improved: the hospital now is treating fewer than 200 virus patients, just one quarter of those requiring intensive care. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

