Jefferson County Food Safety reports for the week of March 21, 2021

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

• 34TH AVE ELEMENTARY, 801 E. 34th Ave. Date of inspection March 12. Observed accumulation of debris on personal fan at the front of the kitchen. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris.

• A SMALL WORLD DAY CARE CENTER, 1227 W. Fifth Ave. Date of inspection March 12. Observed wiping cloths on counter top. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment.

• PAPA JOHN'S PIZZA, 3800 S. Camden Road. Date of inspection March 12. Food in the walk in cooler being stored directly on the floor. Food shall be stored six inches above the floor to in compliance with established regulations. Food was placed on rack during time of inspection. Observation: Walls are soiled in prep area. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris.

• KIBB'S BAR-B-QUE, 2117 University Drive. Date of follow-up inspection March 11. Observed wiping cloths laying on counter top. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment.

• MAIN STREET FOOD MART, 1620 Main St. Date of inspection March 11. No paper towels provided at restroom hand washing sink. Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas. Observed a hole in the wall in the back room. All outer openings of a food establishment should be protected against the entry of insects and rodents. Three compartment sink is visibly unclean and needs to be cleaned. Restroom door does not have a self closure. Restroom should be provided with a self-closing door. Some ceiling tiles throughout store are damaged or missing and need to be replaced. Some floors in ware washing area are unclean and need to be cleaned. Permit is not current. It is unlawful to operate a retail food establishment without a valid permit. Contact the billing office at 501-661-2171 to ensure that you are in compliance with the law.

• DAIRY QUEEN, 7810 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of inspection March 10. Beef patty (131 degrees F) in hot hold unit is out of safe temperature range. Employee said beef patty was placed in there less than 30 minutes ago. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept hot at a temperature of 135.0°F or above, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Beef patty was reheated to 188 degrees F during inspection.

• BEST WESTERN PRES HOTEL, Highway 65 and Market Street. Date of inspection March 5. Observed can goods stored on the floor food. Food must be stored six inches above the floor to be in compliance with established regulations.

• EXXON ONE STOP, 2901 W. 28th Ave. Date of inspection March 5. Chicken strip (110 degrees F) in hot hold unit is out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Employee said that the chicken strips were placed in the warmer 30 minutes ago after being cooked. Chicken strip was reheated to 176 degrees F during inspection. Observed unlabeled ice bags containing ice packaged in the store. Ice bags should be labeled with identifying information of the store. Observed single service foam cups being stored outside of their protective packaging at self service drink station. Single service cups should be stored in original, protective packaging or by other means to protect them from contamination until being used. Walk in freezer door is broken where door meets the wall next to handle and does not seal properly needs to be repaired to properly seal. Trash cans containing food residue are being stored uncovered while not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered while not in continuous use. Observed some damaged or missing ceiling tiles. Ceiling tiles should be replaced.

• KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN, 2707 W. 28th Ave./P.O. Box 789705. Date of follow-up inspection March 5. Observed trash can containing food debris in kitchen area not covered when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food debris should be covered when not in continuous use.

• SHELL QUICK MART GGHA LLC, 7001 Sheridan Road. Date of inspection March 4. Test strips not observed in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Outside of cooking equipment is visibly soiled. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Restrooms were not available for employee use during inspection. Toilet rooms shall be conveniently located and accessible to employees during all hours of operation. Floors throughout facility, especially under equipment and shelving, are unclean and need to be cleaned.