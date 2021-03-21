OPINION | LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Lessons from Remus | Protect the vulnerable | Cheap shots are game

Lessons from Remus

After having read Philip Martin's review mentioning "Song of the South," I am reminded that it has never really quite sunk in why I am supposed to be offended by this movie.

When my generation saw it back in the late '40s and early '50s, how could we not love the character of Uncle Remus, a kindhearted Black man who sang the memorable "Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah," loved children and told stories to them? Plus, the hilarious antics and jazzy speech of Br'er Rabbit and Br'er Fox. And who wouldn't love to have childhood friends like Toby and Ginny, and cheer when Uncle Remus scolded the bullies who pushed Ginny into a mud puddle? And we were all sad when Uncle Remus left because of Johnny's narrow-minded overprotective mother's decision to not allow Uncle Remus to see him any longer. There were other lessons, too, but space is limited.

"Song of the South" was actually a commercial success and won an Academy Award, but humorless critics ruined it with an early version of cancel culture. So, over the years we have learned the story is actually cultural appropriation, and the jazzy accent is dialect which is racist, and it took place on a plantation where Uncle Remus had been a slave; the character Uncle Remus is nothing but a Lost Cause myth justifying slavery.

So, I guess now we all know the truth, but still, I can think of only one thing to say: Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah!

JAMES HATCH

Little Rock

Protect the vulnerable

I remember teenagers barely older than me walking unevenly with braces after polio. Lying in a darkened room for days with high fever, painful eyes, and a smelly measles rash, I prayed with a 12-year-old's melodrama for the Lord to take me out of my misery. I remember my mama wrangling four youngsters to the courthouse basement for our shots. Our parents were grateful that we could escape diseases that they knew all too well.

In nursing school, I learned that vaccines were the first of the top 10 medical advances in the history of civilization. In pediatric practice, we celebrated each new vaccine on arrival: H. influenza B (Hib) to prevent the leading cause of meningitis in children at the time, or varicella (chicken pox) to prevent infection disastrous for newborns and persons with weakened immune systems. In researching my beloved grandmother-in-law, Lila Sallee, the first public health nurse in Randolph County, I learned that diphtheria killed up to half of all children under 5 who caught the disease before the vaccine. She was one of the unsung heroes of her time, vaccinating all over the northeast quarter of our state.

Now, here we are, at the cusp of beating back a horrific pandemic, with vaccines developed that have a superhero effect on crushing the hospitalization and death rates. What is different? The Internet and social media? Politicization of health and science? Those of us in health care who work in all kinds of settings--primary care, emergency, intensive care and public health--ask you to learn the facts and skip the misinformation sites. The virus can't read and doesn't care about politics. Protect yourself, and protect the vulnerable who depend on you. Get the vaccine as soon as you can. It's your time.

SANDRA WITHERS

North Little Rock

Cheap shots are game

Your columnist loves the name- calling, which most of us find quite appalling. Brummett's the name, cheap shots are his game, and you wonder why readership's falling?

CHARLES HUGHES

Bella Vista

About judging others

Is it just me, or ... do all those men with long straggly beards who are badly in need of haircuts look like the same guy? Do people with tats all over their arms, and up and on their necks, look like they just got out of prison? Do people with really narrowly spaced eyes look dumber than people with widely spaced eyes? (I know, that's a low blow.). Do men who install headers on their jacked-up pickups seem like they never grew up emotionally past the age of 14?

Did all of the above probably vote for Donald Trump?

Do old men with shaggy white hair who are wearing masks all look like Bernie Sanders? Are people who write emails requesting money to fund efforts to force right-wing politicians to resign for "outrageous behavior" hopeless "libtards"? Are people who plaster the backs of their cars with stickers about anything and everything probably serial hoarders? Do men who wear polyester knit shirts probably play golf? Is Ellen Degeneres really buying her fans with her sponsors' money?

And finally ... are people who write letters like this hopelessly judgmental?

You be the judge.

DANE BUXBAUM

Little Rock

Some magic numbers

Fellow conservatives and moderates out there: Have you noticed how lopsided the number of liberal Voices letters is versus conservative? By my count it ranges from three to one on weekdays all the way to five to one on Sundays when the paper has the most readers.

Oh, the gatekeepers who control it all, and buy ink by the barrel, claim they are totally fair and that is the proportion they receive. And that from a state full of conservatives who voted overwhelmingly for Trump twice and gave even more votes to other extremely conservative politicians.

Wow, those must be some magic numbers right there. Guess all us deplorable Neanderthals must be too busy sweating our way through Walmart to match the letter-writing of liberals.

So let me urge you folks to not give up. Continue to write your letters and fight these progressive bullies with their PC cancel culture. Just keep them under 300 words and over 30 days apart or your words will never see the light of day.

Speaking of magic numbers, how did an old, dull white guy like Biden, hiding in his basement, get 317,000 votes in Milwaukee in 2020, compared to 319,000 for a young and energetic Obama in 2008? And 561,000 votes in Philly to Obama's 588,000 votes? All in critical swing states? How did that happen?

And with his 74.2 million voters, Trump is now the GOP kingmaker. It's MAGA country and Mitch McConnell has very little say. Trump will throw his support behind his daughter and that great Black senator, Tim Scott, in 2024 and they will beat Harris and her new vice president since Joe will have been long retired to a nice nursing home by then.

Unless, of course, the Democrats whip out those unbelievable magic numbers again.

EDWARD CHEVALLIER

Horseshoe Bend