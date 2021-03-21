Sections
Little Rock police: Man shot, wounded during caravanning incident

by Ashton Eley | Today at 8:50 p.m.
A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department are investigating a Sunday night shooting at Murray Park, according to a police spokesman.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, police spokesman Mark Edwards said.

The victim drove from the park area to a parking lot near Whole Hog Cafe, 2516 Cantrell Road, in Little Rock, where police met him.

Those involved in the incident seemed to have been caravanning in the park, Edwards said, adding that multiple cars were towed from the scene after the shooting.

Caravanning — banned in Little Rock since April — is defined as people loitering in cars in groups of 10 or more. It's usually characterized by drag racing or burnouts. Caravanning has been related to multiple instances of property damage and noise, and occasionally gunfire, police said.

Police did not release any more information about the victim or any possible suspects.

