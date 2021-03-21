LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-Texas Tech meet in 2nd round

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Jalen Tate, Moses Moody, Davonte Davis, Justin Smith and Jaylin Williams.

Today marks Williams' first start since Jan. 16 at Alabama.

Smith has scored 20-plus points in consecutive games for the first time in his college career, and he is averaging nearly 18 points and 8 rebounds over his last nine games. Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said he had one of the best performances in the first round of the tournament.

Tate added 17 points Friday after back-to-back off-scoring games in the SEC Tournament. Him staying out of foul trouble and getting into his short midrange and in-close spots offensively is key for Arkansas.

While Moody finished with 12 points against Colgate, he was not much of a factor offensively after the opening minutes. We'll see if he finds a groove. And can Davis continue his solid play? Of his six scores on Friday, four were layups and two were on off-the-bounce midrange jumpers.

Arkansas is looking for its first Sweet 16 appearance since 1996.

Texas Tech's starters: Mac McClung (6-2), Terrence Shannon (6-6), Kyler Edwards (6-4), Kevin McCullar (6-6) and Marcus Santos-Silva (6-7).

This game pits two of the top 20 teams nationally in terms of defensive efficiency, according to KenPom data. Texas Tech is No. 19, and Arkansas is No. 11. The Red Raiders rank 31st in offensive efficiency while the Razorbacks are No. 36.

Chris Beard’s team plays the 315th-fastest pace in the country and averages 65 possessions per game. Meanwhile, Arkansas averages 73, which is 17th most in the nation. We will see which style wins out, and who can bring more toughness to the floor.

McClung is Texas Tech’s top offensive player. He has taken 28.8% of his team’s shots when on the floor and has knocked down 34.1% of his three-point attempts. Edwards is a 41.4% three-point shooter as well and one of the Red Raiders’ most efficient players.

Defensively, keep an eye on McCullar, Shannon and Santos-Silva. McCullar and Shannon are very solid steals players, and Santos-Silva has shown he can turn away opponents’ shots at a fairly high rate.