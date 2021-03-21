Sections
LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. Alabama Game 3

by Matt Jones | Today at 1:56 p.m.
Arkansas infielder Robert Moore (1) and infielder Jalen Battles (4) react as they return to the dugout, Sunday, March 7, 2021 during the sixth inning of a baseball game at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville. Check out nwaonline.com/210308Daily/ for today's photo gallery. .(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

Arkansas 0, Alabama 0 — Middle 1st Inning

Lael Lockhart was sharp in the first inning, but a couple of balls went to the backstop and Alabama put two runners in scoring position with one out.

Lockhart struck out leadoff hitter Peyton Wilson, but he advanced to first on the ball that got away from Casey Opitz. Lockhart walked Zane Denton with one out, and both runners advanced on a wild pitch.

Lockhart bounced back to strike out clean-up hitter Drew Williamson, and Sam Praytor grounded out to shortstop to strand the base runners.

Pregame

Arkansas and Alabama will play a rubber match today beginning at 2 p.m.

The Crimson Tide won Game 1 by a score of 16-1, and the Razorbacks won 9-1 last night. Neither team has lost a series this season.

Both teams will throw left handers today — Lael Lockhart (1-1, 3.00 ERA) for Arkansas, and Antoine Jean (2-0, 1.45) for Alabama.

It is a really nice day in Fayetteville. The temperature will be in the upper 60s for most of the game, but there is a strong wind out of the south that could gust to 25 mph. In the pregame the wind was favoring right-handed pull hitters.

Arkansas is in its cream Sunday jerseys with red hats today. Alabama is in its road grays with red hats.

ADVERTISEMENT