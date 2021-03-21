Livestreamed sashays: Easterseals Arkansas Fashion Event held virtually in ’21 due to covid

Like so many things affected by the pandemic, the wildly popular Easterseals Arkansas Fashion Event took place as a livestreamed event Thursday. But its main feature, the fashion show, was taped two and a half weeks early at Easterseals' Center for Training & Wellness in west Little Rock.

Models -- members of the general community as well as those of the Easterseals community -- trickled in and out the afternoon of Feb. 28 for their onscreen moments. Wearing fashions and accessories from Roberson's, Barbara Jean, Indigo, Scarlet, J. Duke & Co., Steamroller Blues, Dillard's and The Toggery, the models sashayed down a makeshift runway that ended in a snazzy set featuring stacked tube-TV sets ... all screens displaying "snow." Known by single names, the Easterseals models included many of the favorites who have their own unofficial fan clubs -- Al, Alexander, Aniya, Brittany, Charlie, Della, Edward, Halo, Haven, Jennifer, Jessica, Leanna, Michael Joe, his fellow Michael, Miracle, Oliver, Pederson, Rebecca, Shawn, Taylor, Tiffany, Trey, Zack.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/321fashion/]

The livestreamed event also included greetings by chairwoman Ashley Merriman and co-chairwoman Jessica Schueck; sponsor tributes and an online auction. A special-appeal video featured Taylor, a resident of Easterseals' Butler Adult Living Center and longtime Fashion Event participant.

Proceeds from the show "will ensure children and adults with disabilities continue to receive the life-changing services they need and provide support for their families."

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams