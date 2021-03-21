Dining out again!

Clay and I are now fully vaccinated, but we are still being cautious, wearing a mask in public, staying socially distant and washing our hands religiously, but we are starting to branch out a bit. Today was my first time eating a meal inside a restaurant since last March.

We have ordered food to go or had it delivered, but in person dining was not an option for us, so this was a treat. We drove to Lonoke for brunch, to the Grumpy Rabbit,

where our son works under longtime friend and great chef, James Hale. We had a wonderful meal and the staff all had on their masks, and tables were well spread out. They do have outdoor dining as well both upstairs and down, but we didn't go exploring--taking baby steps. Next time we will. The restaurant has lots of bright colors and is open and airy.

We started out with homemade tator tots with a choice of 3 dips,

then I had the Grumpy Benedict

with poached eggs over a homemade biscuit with sausage and bacon and a creole hollandaise sauce. The eggs were perfectly cooked. Clay had Poppaw's breakfast with a great selection of eggs, biscuit and gravy, potatoes, and choice of bacon or sausage.

We shared a piece of carrot cake which was divine (and we brought home the rest of it, along with some other food we couldn't finish. We obviously ordered way more than we could eat to sample different things). Our wait staff was so attentive and friendly. And our meal was delivered by our own personal chef!!

It was a great way to gradually work our way back out into public dining,

and so happy to finally get to see the Grumpy Rabbit. You need to go visit. They are open Tuesday through Friday for lunch and dinner, and brunch and dinner Saturday with brunch only on Sunday. They are closed on Mondays. Be sure to tell Kyle hi when you go!