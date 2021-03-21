New-cases count  jumps; Hutchinson calls for diligence

Arkansas saw 274 new covid-19 cases Saturday, an increase from Friday's 228 and the first increase since Tuesday, according to Arkansas Department of Health data.

"Although spring break is here, we must remain diligent," Gov. Asa Hutchinson tweeted Saturday. "We're counting on you to get your shot when it's your turn."

On Tuesday, Hutchinson opened vaccine eligibility to people in Phase 1-C, less than two weeks after starting Phase 1-B.

On Saturday, 19,453 vaccinations were given, the second-most in a day so far this month. Arkansas has now administered more than 850,000 doses of vaccine in a little more that a month.

The state has recorded a total of 328,547 covid cases since March 2020, according to Health Department data. As of Saturday, 2,676 cases were active, compared with 3,190 a week earlier.

The Health Department reported four new deaths Saturday for a total of 5,533 in about a year.

Pulaski and Benton counties recorded the most new covid cases Saturday, with 49 and 44, respectively, with all other counties seeing fewer than 25 new cases.

On Saturday, 216 Arkansans were hospitalized with covid, 17 fewer than on Friday. However, 54 patients were on ventilators Saturday, four more than Friday.