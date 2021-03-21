OPINION | WALLY HALL: Hogs survive Texas Tech, advance to Sweet 16

Arkansas survived, literally, and advanced to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The No. 3 seeded Arkansas Razorbacks beat No. 6 Texas Tech 68-66. The Hogs made one free throw and no field goals in the last 2:48.

The Razorbacks saw a 13-point lead dwindle to 1 with Texas Tech hitting five consecutive three pointers topped by a three-point play that made it 65-62 with 3:06 to play.

Justin Smith made a perfect back cut and freshman Jaylen Williams hit him with a perfect pass for a 67-62 lead. But both teams had turned the heat up on defense, and the Raiders wouldn’t get a field goal in the last 3:06, settling for four points off free throws.

With 1:13 to play, the Hogs led 67-66 and Tech was shooting a one-and-one. Instead of getting a lead, Texas Tech missed the first shot. The Hogs would add one of two free throws for the final score.

Smith led the way with 20 points. Davonte "Devo" Davis and Moses Moody added 15.

The unsung hero was the Fort Smith native Williams.

In 23 minutes off the bench, he had a game-high 10 rebounds and a team-high four assists. He only scored a free throw, but he was key on defense and on keeping the offense running.

Arkansas advances to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1996.

The Hogs literally survived and advanced, which is all that is required in March Madness.