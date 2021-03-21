100 years ago

March 21, 1921

EL DORADO -- The Caddo Central's burning gas well, the great menace of the El Dorado field, is out. The flame was extinguished at 3 this afternoon, and all that remains now is to cap the wild gasser, which may require two or three days. Credit for conquering the fire is due C. P. Clayton, vice president of the Caddo Central, and "Red" Chessiere, field superintendent, who are experts in this line.

50 years ago

March 21, 1971

• Governor Bumpers said Saturday that he would veto any bill that provided for a sales tax increase and advised the legislature not to try to pass one. The governor's statement was prompted by a letter written by Charles D. Matthews, one of his chief aides, saying that Mr. Bumpers was committed to sign a bill to increase the sales tax. Matthews, a legislative assistant, wrote the letter to Blytheville school teachers and said that the governor was committed to go along with a half cent increase in the sales tax. The letter suggested that the teachers write to their senators and representatives urging them to vote for a sales tax bill.

25 years ago

March 21, 1996

SPRINGDALE -- Two Northwest Arkansas cities and a rural water board have started a tug of war over an unlikely prize: a leaky water system notorious for having a bad odor. Customers have complained for years about the water they draw from the pipes of the White River Rural Water Association. They say the lines often burst, prompting boil orders, and the water corrodes their fixtures, destroys their water heaters and sometimes smells like rotten eggs. But in spite of the complaints, everyone seems to want a piece of the White River system, which taps a series of wells to supply more than 2,000 customers in a wide-ranging rural area east of Fayetteville and Springdale.

10 years ago

March 21, 2011

• Longtime Arkansas Traveler fans will be able to get their hands on a piece of local baseball history soon. The capital city is working out details to open Ray Winder Field to the public to acquire benches, seats and other items before the former Travelers' baseball park is turned over to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences for demolition. The 79-year-old ballpark has been empty since the Travelers moved to Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock after the 2006 season. "We know there's some tradition and history there that some citizens might want to acquire," City Manager Bruce Moore said.