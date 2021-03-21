Parks work part of bonds package

BENTONVILLE -- The city is asking voters to approve $32.75 million for parks in a bond election April 13.

The projects are part of a $266 million bonds package. The bonds would be paid by extending a 1-cent sales tax.

The plan for parks would focus on four areas: Eighth Street Gateway Park/West Bentonville trails, downtown Quilt of Parks, Phillips Park and the Melvin Ford Aquatic Center at Memorial Park.

Parks "are a fundamental feature of our city, as they offer a gathering place, as well as many sports and recreational activities. There is never too many of them," Councilman Octavio Sanchez said.

The Downtown Activity Center, Austin Baggett Park, Gilmore Park, Lawrence Plaza, Orchards Park and the Bentonville Community Center were paid for with money from a 2007 bond issue, according to the city.

In addition to recreation, parks increase property values, bolster local economies, discourage crime and protect cities environmentally, according to the website of City Parks Alliance, a national nonprofit in Washington.

Adding parks and trails west of Walton Boulevard in Bentonville is a key initiative under the city's Play Bentonville and Connect Bentonville plans. Play Bentonville is the Parks' Department's 10-year master plan and the Connect Bentonville Plan is the city bike and pedestrian master plan.

About 58% of residents lived west of Walton Boulevard, but only 8% of the public parkland was in that area when the Play Bentonville Plan was finished in 2017, said David Wright, parks and recreation director.

"With the [city's] rapid growth, we had to go and make something happen. The Eighth Street piece is an answer," Wright said.

The Eighth Street Gateway Park is beside a 100-acre tract that Walmart and the Walton family donated for the park in 2019, according to a 2019 news release.

Wright said 85% of the land will be left undisturbed.

Residents has expressed interest in keeping some of the land as a passive recreation space in addition to amenities such as trails, playgrounds, splash parks, a food truck plaza, skate parks, pump tracks, court games and public gardens.

The park will be accessible by vehicle and bicycle, connecting via s trail to the Coler Mountain Bike Preserve, the future 28th Street Park, Osage Park, Lake Bentonville, Citizens Park and the Bentonville Community Center. Wright said the park will have three distinct areas -- a west, a core and an east.

The core section will be built with $5 million from the bond issue, Wright said. The estimated cost to finish the park is $20 million, he said.

"Our hope is that the trails will connect the future Walmart Home Office campus to the park so our associates can take advantage of even more green space and enjoy the natural beauty of our region. As we recruit top talent from around the globe, we will continue to invest in Bentonville to help make it a great place to live, work and play," Dan Bartlett, executive vice president of Walmart Corporate Affairs, said when the land was donated.

QUILT OF PARKS

Downtown Bentonville has become the epicenter for public events and festivals like First Friday, a farmers market, a film festival and a half marathon.

The Quilt of Parks Master Plan envisions improvements to the downtown public space.​ If the bond issue passes, $5 million will be used on two projects in that area.

Renovation of Dave Peel Park will be first.

The redesigned layout will add a modern and secure playground, restrooms and a bigger plaza. The park will connect with A Street Promenade, a planned pedestrian-only walkway, according to the city. The promenade is not part of the bond issue, Wright said.

​The other focus will be on Bentonville Commons where a 140-space parking lot will be turned into a plaza and activity space, according to the city.

The commons would allow for a dedicated event area suited for activities such as a farmers market, Friday night movies and musical performances. The plaza also will offer outdoor dining opportunities for adjacent restaurants and connectivity to businesses on South Main Street, according to the city.

The city hosts events on the downtown square, which draw thousands of people, Wright said. The commons would better accommodate the crowds.

At Phillips Park, plans call for a complete renovation at a cost of $15 million. Reworking the design and adding multiple, tournament-quality sports fields are part of planned upgrades for the 50-acre sports complex.

Work would include new sports lights, restrooms, batting cages, playgrounds, a splash park, a passive recreation space, green space and parking, according to the city.

Wright said the park has five ball fields. The plan would add nine to 13 more.

The transformation will allow the city to host state and national sports tournaments. It also will create a destination park for families living in the southeast part of the community, according to the city.

"Phillips Park is old," Wright said. "The fencing is old, the dugouts are old, the lights are old. It has been used so much. It's time to go in there and spend some real dollars."

AQUATIC CENTER

The 50-meter pool at the Melvin Ford Aquatic Center opened in 1993 in Memorial Park.

The pool is a hub of activity each summer, offering 2,000 swimming lessons. There also are competitive and recreational meets for 600 swimmers and swim team practices for more than 400 participants, according to the city.

The facility also has become an outdoor entertainment destination, averaging 35,000 visits each summer, according to the city.

The bond project would add a zero-depth entry, a shaded play structure, shaded cabanas, new water slides and a lazy river to enhance play value and improve design function, according to the city.

Adding those amenities would give the aquatic center the best of both worlds when combined with the 50-meter pool, Wright said.

Eighty percent of the revenue raised by the city's 1% sales tax goes to repay bonds already issued and 20% goes to ongoing capital needs. The city would maintain the same ratio if the sales tax is extended, according to Jake Harper, city director of finance and administration.

The 1% sales tax would expire in 2046 if it's extended. The tax brings in about $15 million a year.

Debbie Griffin, city community relations and economic development director, said she has not heard of any organized opposition to the bond issue.