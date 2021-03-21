Pine Bluff police: Man, 30, fatally shot

A 30-year-old man was found shot to death early Sunday morning, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

At 3:43 a.m. officers were called to the area of 111 W. Fifth Ave. in reference to a shooting. Officers found Tyler Rodgers, with apparent gunshot wounds, in a parking lot at Fifth Avenue and Pine Street.

Rodgers was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner April Davis, according to police.

The motive behind the shooting is unknown, and police have no suspects.

This is the fifth homicide for Pine Bluff this year, according to police.