Sir Wellington wins Gazebo after Bera's death

HOT SPRINGS -- No one will likely ever know the true emotions of a racehorse, but unwittingly or not, this winner carried a bundle of them on his back.

Sir Wellington won the $150,000 6-furlong Gazebo Stakes for 3-year-old horses before an estimated crowd of 5,000 at Oaklawn on Saturday.

Alex Canchari rode the winner at 6-1 in 1:10.25.

"Honestly, I had like the perfect trip," Canchari said. "I had a really clear trip, and I was right where I wanted to be."

Jaxon Traveler was 3 1/2 lengths behind the winner at the head of the stretch but fought back late to finish second by inches. Game Day Play, a son of Violence trained by Bret Calhoun and ridden at 10-1 by Ramon Vazquez, finished third, 4 1/4 lengths back and 1/2 length in front of the 4/5 favorite Cazadero, fourth in the field of six.

Sir Wellington, a son of Palace trained by Mac Robertson, ran in front of his rail-hugging owner Vickie McGowan, who stood packed with sorrow. McGowan's long-time trainer Joe Bera died from a heart attack on March 13, a week to the day before Sir Wellington's second career stakes win and first at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort.

Bera's last race as a trainer was at Canterbury Downs in McGowan's home state of Minnesota on May 28, 2017. In that race, McGowan's Train Wreck, trained by Bera, finished fourth.

Bera, 75, had traveled from Minnesota to Hot Springs to visit Robertson, fish, and watch Sir Wellington race.

"He came down here to see this," McGowan said. "He liked Wellington, so he came down to see this, but he missed it."

Robertson said Bera's death was hard for him.

"He was for everybody else," Robertson said. "He made you and everyone else better. The truth is, he treated me as if I were part of his family, and I always felt that way. He was a great guy. It's hard to lose a friend like him. It's just hard."

Sir Wellington was in third, 1/2 length behind Jaxon Traveler, the 3-2 second-choice, and 5 1/2 lengths behind Lock Up's 21.17 opening quarter-mile.

Robertson said Sir Wellington's break from the No. 1 stall pleased him.

"He got a great trip from the one hole," Robertson said.

Sir Wellington was in second, a head behind Lock Up through the half in 44.83.

The winner's rider, trainer, and owner said they were not concerned by Lock Up's big early lead.

Canchari said he knew the pace was too hot.

"I wasn't worried when I saw how fast he was going," he said.

Lock Up had faded 3 1/2 lengths behind Sir Wellington by the head of the stretch.

"I thought he would peter out," McGowen said. "But there were a lot of good horses in this race, a lot of good horses."

Sir Wellington had been quick to catch Lock Up as they approached the stretch, but Jaxon Traveller had to work his way around the tiring colt from the barn of Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas 3/16th of a mile from the wire.

Jaxson Traveller remained 3 1/2 lengths behind Sir Wellington's lead with an eighth of a mile left, but forward momentum was with him 110 yards from the finish and carried him to within inches of the leader as they crossed the wire.

"The horse that ran second ran one hell of a race," Robertson said. "He was coming. One more stride, he beats us."

The owner worried, too.

"I couldn't look," McGowan said. "I grabbed my friend and said, 'I can't watch. I can't watch.' "

Canchari said his confidence endured.

"I could tell we were going to hold him off," he said.

Provided Sir Wellington's health remains in order, Robertson said his next start would come soon.

"Will go in whatever the next stake is," Robertson said.

The next stake race up for three-year-old horses at Oaklawn is the $200,000 Bachelor Stakes, scheduled for April 24.

"You know what, I'll leave it up to Mac," McGowan said. "He's the professional. I'm just along for the ride."