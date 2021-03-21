Slain girl remembered as 'angel'

The crowd at Ja'Aliyah Hughes' funeral was a sea of colors, mostly pink and lavender in her honor, rather than black.

A maximum 100 people were allowed inside First Baptist Church in North Little Rock to keep everyone at a safe distance as a coronavirus precaution, and some people hoping to attend the service were turned away at the door.

Sharon Frazier, Ja'Aliyah's stepgrandmother, described her as "a very beautiful, beautiful girl."

"She was just full of life," Frazier said.

Ja'Aliyah died March 13 at Arkansas Children's Hospital after she was shot that afternoon at Boyle Park in Little Rock. She was 10 years old. A large extended family, in addition to her five siblings and her parents, Yuquita Bradley and John Hughes Jr., attended her funeral Saturday, a week after she died

"I'm thankful for the support, the love, just everything," Bradley told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette after the service.

Nicknamed "Lee Lee," Ja'Aliyah was "a good dancer [and] avid video gamer," with Fortnite as her favorite game, according to her obituary in the funeral program.

"She will be missed with her infamous TikToks, sister dance-offs and laughter," the obituary states. "Her joy knew no boundaries and she will forever be cherished."

She was also well-loved at Otter Creek Elementary in Little Rock, where she was a fifth grader and an honor student.

"Ja'Aliyah has been the sweetest, most beautiful angel that has ever graced Otter Creek with her presence," Otter Creek Principal Wendy Minor, who had known Ja'Aliyah for more than five years, said during the service. "You couldn't help but to love her."

Some funeral attendees did not know Ja'Aliyah personally but were at the service to show support for her family.

"She was a little baby that died in the street," said the Rev. Benny Johnson, president of Arkansas Stop the Violence, who was at the service. "We need to settle our differences without violence."

Eric Hall, 17, of Little Rock and Ladarius Burnette, 18, of North Little Rock were arrested last week and charged with capital murder in Ja'Aliyah's death. Kejuan Mcgill, 22, of North Little Rock was critically injured in the shooting that killed Ja'Aliyah, and his injuries were treated at Baptist Health Medical Center.

First Baptist pastor William Robinson presided over a funeral three years ago for another member of the family, he said at the beginning of Ja'Aliyah's eulogy, but "this one hurts."

In the eulogy he encouraged those close to Ja'Aliyah to be like the prophet Job, whom God subjected to a series of trials, including losing family members. Robinson cited Job 1:21, which states, "The Lord gave and the Lord has taken away; blessed be the name of the Lord."

"You will be able to discover that there is still life after loss," Robinson said. "You can still shout after a storm, you can still dance through some dilemmas, and most of all ... you can be able to experience triumph over tragedy."