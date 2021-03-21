Solidarity, grief mark gathering in Atlanta

ATLANTA -- A diverse crowd gathered Saturday in a park across from the Georgia state Capitol to protest the killings of eight people, six of them women of Asian descent, at massage businesses days earlier and to denounce racism, xenophobia and misogyny.

The hundreds of people of all ages and varied racial and ethnic backgrounds who gathered in Liberty Plaza in Atlanta waved signs and cheered for speakers, including Georgia state Rep. Bee Nguyen, the first Vietnamese American to serve in the Georgia House, and U.S. Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

Nguyen lamented Saturday that the victims of the shootings "had no one in their community to watch their back, and we are left with deep rage and grief and sorrow." Lawmakers, she said, must enact changes to ensure that such a tragedy is never repeated.

"I just wanted to drop by to say to my Asian sisters and brothers, we see you, and, more importantly, we are going to stand with you," Warnock said to loud cheers. "We're all in this thing together."

Warnock also called for "reasonable gun reform" and stronger hate-crime laws.

Ossoff echoed those sentiments, adding, "Let's build a state and a nation where you can register to vote the day of an election, but you can't buy a gun the day you plan to kill."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hK1zq8D_RbU]

Robert Aaron Long, a 21-year-old white man, is accused of killing four people inside two Atlanta spas and four others at a massage business about 30 miles away in suburban Cherokee County. Another person also was shot but survived.

Officials have identified those killed as: Soon Chung Park, 74; Hyun Jung Grant, 51, whom family members identified by her maiden name, Hyun Jung Kim; Suncha Kim, 69; Yong Ae Yue, 63; Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33; Paul Andre Michels, 54; Daoyou Feng, 44; and Xiaojie Tan, 49.

Investigators have said Long confessed to the slayings but said they weren't racially motivated. He claimed to have a sex addiction, which caused him to lash out at what he saw as sources of temptation, according to authorities. Police have said they're still working to establish a motive, including looking into whether the attacks can be classified as hate crimes.

"No matter how you want to spin it, the facts remain the same. This was an attack on the Asian community," said Nguyen, who has been a frequent advocate for women and minority-group communities. She noted that the shooter targeted businesses operated by women of Asian descent.

"Let's join hands with our ally community and demand justice for not only these victims but for all victims of white supremacy," she said.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AOosFKQCB1s]

'REALLY EMPOWERING'

A couple of hundred people gathered in a park in the heart of downtown Atlanta and marched together through the streets to join the larger rally, yelling slogans like "Stop Asian hate" and "We are what America looks like."

Frankie Laguna, 23, who grew up in Atlanta but now lives in Tennessee, was an organizer of that group and told the crowd she was the first person in her family born in the U.S. after her mother arrived from Taiwan.

"I'm sick of being belittled and hypersexualized and hated for who I am, for something I can't change," she said as the group began marching toward the Capitol.

She also participated in protests last summer against racial injustice and police brutality. "I'm tired of having to be out here every year to fight the same fight," she said.

At Liberty Plaza, many people who were there said this was their first protest. Before Tuesday, Elisa Park, 54, from Marietta, Ga., said she kept her head down when she heard of or experienced anti-Asian sentiment.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/321atlanta/]

"I was staying in silence for a while, you know, sweep it away, keep head down, work hard," she said. "But not this time."

Park said she attended the rally to put pressure on lawmakers to stop the violence against Asians. Park added that she was not the only one to live in heightened fear since the shooting. Her co-workers and single female friends of Asian descent, she said, are afraid to simply walk their dogs alone.

This is Park's first protest. Her aunt was afraid for her safety, Park said. She did not know what to expect, but she was moved by the sea of people who turned out in support.

"It's not just Asians here. There are African American people, white people, Latino people," she said. "It's really empowering."

Saturday also was the first protest for 11-year-old Hemming Li as well as his mother, Wen Zhou, 40, from Forsyth County.

The two of them, as well as Hemming's father, family friend and 6-year-old sister, took an hourlong drive to the rally to express their anger over Tuesday's acts of violence and the handling of it by police.

Hemming and his sister held up signs they had made together days earlier that read "Stop Asian Hate" in blue marker.

Zhou said she never would have imagined protesting with her family, but the slayings of Asian immigrant mothers hit too close to home.

"The event that happened recently makes us feel unsafe," she said.

In San Francisco, hundreds gathered in Portsmouth Square, the park in the middle of Chinatown, to grieve the victims and to call for an end to violence against Asian Americans.

One sign read, "We pray for peace, justice & safety for the AAPI community," while another stated, "We are ALL Americans."

The Atlanta protest took place a day after President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris visited with Asian American community leaders in a city that is still reeling from Tuesday's attacks. "We were reminded, yet again, that the crises we face are many -- that the foes we face are many," Harris said in a speech after the meeting Friday.

She added, "Racism is real in America, and it has always been. Xenophobia is real in America and always has been. Sexism, too."

Biden noted that the investigation into the attack was ongoing and that he and Harris were being "regularly updated" by Attorney General Merrick Garland and Christopher Wray, director of the FBI.

"Whatever the motivation, we know this: Too many Asian Americans have been walking up and down the streets and worrying, waking up each morning the past year feeling their safety and the safety of their loved ones are at stake," Biden said in his own remarks.

HATE-CRIME CONSTRAINTS

Though investigators have not ruled out ultimately filing hate-crime charges, they face legal constraints in doing so. Federal statutes require prosecutors to prove that the victims were targeted because of specific factors, like race, gender identity, religion, national origin or sexual orientation, or the suspect infringed on a federally or constitutionally protected activity. To successfully prosecute a hate-crimes case, prosecutors typically seek tangible evidence, such as the suspect expressing racism in text messages, in internet posts or to witnesses.

No such evidence has yet surfaced in the Georgia investigation, according to the officials, who have direct knowledge of the inquiry into Long. They were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke Friday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Both federal and local investigators are still looking into the possible motive behind Tuesday's killings.

Most crimes are handled by local prosecutors. Federal officials may get involved when there is a violation of a U.S. statute, like civil-rights crimes targeting someone in a federally protected class -- which include race, national origin and religion and others -- as well as crimes that affect interstate commerce or violent crimes involving, for example, a felon in possession of a firearm.

After his arrest, Long told police that he had a "sex addiction" and carried out the shootings because he was trying to snuff out the sources of temptation, according to authorities.

Police said Long previously visited two of the spas where four of the women were killed and said the suspect equated the businesses to sex, and that drove him to kill. Authorities have said he may have been headed to Florida to carry out a similar attack on "some type of porn industry."

In a statement Thursday, Long's lawyer, J. Daran Burns, offered condolences to the victims' families. He said he was working on Long's behalf "to investigate the facts and circumstances" surrounding the killings.

Information for this article was contributed by Sean Keenan and Richard Fausset of The New York Times; and by Kate Brumback, Candice Cho and Michael Balsamo of The Associated Press.