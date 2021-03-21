U.S. wants to fix canal, but town lives off the leaks

FERNLEY, Nev. -- A Nevada town founded a century ago by pioneers lured to the West by the promise of free land and cheap water in the desert is trying to block the U.S. government from renovating a 115-year-old earthen irrigation canal with a plan that would eliminate leaking water that local residents long have used to fill their own domestic wells.

A federal judge denied the town of Fernley's bid last year to delay plans to line parts of the Truckee Canal with concrete to make it safer after it burst and flooded nearly 600 homes in 2008.

Now, lawyers for the town a half-hour east of Reno have filed a new lawsuit accusing the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation of illegally failing to consider the expected harm to its municipal water supply and hundreds of private well users who tap into the groundwater based on what they say are binding water allotments, some dating to World War II.

Safety aside, the bureau says the loss of federally owned water from the dirt canal is a waste of U.S. taxpayers' money. The city says the government shares responsibility for their dependence on the unintended subsidy provided by the seepage, partly because it's never before objected.

"Fernley has a right to continued recharge from the Truckee Canal under the public use doctrine because the seepage conditions have continued for 115 years," the lawsuit stated.

Over time, local users have become "utterly reliant on seepage from the canal to keep the aquifer recharged and in a healthy condition," the suit said. It says Fernley spent $40 million on a state-of-the-art water treatment facility based on that reliance.

"You [the government] created the system and now you are essentially taking it away and claiming it is not your problem," former Fernley Mayor David Stix Jr. told The Associated Press on Friday.

A decision is crucial for the town and surrounding farms in the high desert, where only 6 inches of rain falls annually. And the dispute could have far-reaching implications for the one in five U.S. farmers who use water delivered by federal canals in 17 western states to irrigate an area three times the size of Connecticut.

Built in 1905, the Truckee Canal was part of the Newlands Project named after the Nevada congressman whose legislation led to creation of the Bureau of Reclamation three years earlier. It was the first major irrigation project in the West -- intended to "make the desert bloom."

Fernley's lawyers say it was a huge success, attracting settlers who developed the West. But they say the new project pulls the rug out from under their descendants in the town of 23,000, where some still raise livestock and grow alfalfa and melons.

The agency says lining the canal at a cost of about $148 million is necessary to prevent another costly disaster like the 2008 canal break. The Truckee-Carson Irrigation District managing the canal system settled a class-action suit for $18.1 million in 2016 with 1,200 victims of the flood that damaged 590 homes.

The bureau hasn't responded to the lawsuit filed March 10 in federal court in Reno, but its final environmental impact statement said in September that Fernley "has no legal entitlement to the continued existence of seepage water from the Truckee Canal."

"The city's claim of right to seepage water is not valid under Nevada law," the agency said. "The city's use of canal seepage is not a valid project water delivery."

This photo taken Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Fernley, Nev. shows sculptures of a desert tortoise and a flower made out of bottle caps. The town was founded about 30 miles east of Reno a century ago after the first major irrigation project in the West was built to "make the desert bloom." The city is suing the U.S. government over plans to renovate an earthen irrigation canal that burst and flooded nearly 600 homes in Fernley in 2008. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner)

This Thursday, March 18, 2021 photo in Fernley, Nev. shows a sign at a park marking the founding of the town about 30 miles east of Reno in 1905. The founders were lured to the West with the promise of free land and cheap water. Now, the city is suing the U.S. government over plans to renovate an earthen irrigation canal that burst and flooded nearly 600 homes in in 2008. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner)

