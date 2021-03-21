Women in military argue childbearing is still problematic

WASHINGTON -- While the military has taken steps in recent years to accommodate pregnant and postpartum troops, women report ongoing stigmatization and obstacles to promotion associated with childbearing, both of which contribute to the military's female retention problem.

Government studies show that women, who represent only about 16% of the overall force, leave the military in significantly higher rates than men, often citing the toll of sexual assault and the challenges of balancing family and military life. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the country's first Black chief of the Pentagon, has vowed to confront sexual assault and increase diversity in the ranks.

The situation is vastly different from what it was before 1976, when pregnancy resulted in automatic discharge. In recent years, officials have lengthened maternity leave to 12 weeks and introduced polices aiming to ensure that nursing mothers can pump breast milk on the job.

The military now also prohibits pregnancy-based discrimination. Some services give troops a year after childbirth before they have to resume fitness tests, which also provides more time to meet weight standards.

"We still have a lot of work to do to make our military more inclusive, more respectful of everyone, especially women," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

But pregnancy-related policies vary between the services, and decisions that can shape careers are often left to individual commanders.

Moreover, some female troops see a disconnect between the high-level support women receive from some military leaders on social media and more problematic views they say are common in the rank and file.

"There is a very big difference between what those generals are espousing and what you hear down in the ranks," said one Army officer and mother, who spoke on condition of anonymity to share candid views. "Out in the 'normal' Army ... the sentiment is more along the lines of, 'Oh, women get pregnant on purpose to get out of things.'"

Those feelings are in part grounded in requirements that can take pregnant service members, depending on their duties, out of their assigned positions, which can mean hassle or extra work for their superiors or peers.

Military rules that restrict pregnant troops from doing certain activities, like working around chemicals or on a weapons range, can affect careers too. Missing a deployment or a major exercise could affect a unit commander's evaluations and chances for promotion or premier assignments.

In the Air Force, where women account for 5% of pilots and just 2% of fighter pilots, safety rules surrounding pregnancy for aviators can often translate into career deceleration.

While recently relaxed regulations allow pilots of nonejection aircraft to fly from 12 to 28 weeks of pregnancy under certain conditions, prohibitions on flying during the first and third trimesters can mean they lose their flight qualifications and fall behind peers. To fly during early pregnancy, many female aviators hide their pregnancies. Drone pilots can fly throughout their entire pregnancies.

Pregnant pilots are also barred from most formal training programs during pregnancy, even if the training occurs mostly in a simulator, meaning they can miss out on follow-on jobs important for their careers.

"I think our leaders would be supportive" of more flexible rules, one female Air Force officer said. "They just haven't thought through all these policies yet and which ones should change."

During the Obama administration, maternity leave was lengthened to up to 12 weeks, still short of what some studies suggest it could be without straining the force.

A 2020 study by the research group CNA showed that greater maternity leave time improved female retention in the Navy.