Arkansas freshmen pave way

The University of Arkansas received significant contributions from its trio of freshmen as the No. 10 Razorbacks advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1996 with a 68-66 win over Texas Tech on Sunday at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Moses Moody, Davonte Davis and Jaylin Williams were all in the starting lineup together for the first time all season, and they each played a big role in the win.

Moody and Davis scored 15 points each. Moody, who has started all 31 games, converted 6 of 11 shots, including 2 of 6 from three-point range, and added 6 rebounds and 1 assist.

Davis, making his 14th start and his 12th in a row, contributed 7-of-15 shooting, 6 rebounds on the defensive end, and 1 assist.

Williams, starting for the first time since Jan. 6 at Tennessee, scored only one point, but he had a game-high 10 rebounds and a team-high 4 assists in 28 minutes.

Williams' passing led to several critical baskets, including an uncontested dunk by Justin Smith with 2:47 remaining that was the Razorbacks' final bucket of the game. Smith credited Williams with executing the game plan and eyeing cutters.

"We knew going in they were going to play up into the gaps so that allowed cutters," Smith said. "They all are going to ball watch whoever has the ball. And bringing him up into the high post he's a really good passer.

"So utilizing him and his unselfishness we were able to cut off of him and get easy layups and that helped us build a run. Just having a guy that's so unselfish and so good at moving the ball and passing the ball, especially a big, just allows another playmaker on the floor."

Back-to-backboards

The teams traded unlikely three pointers with the game heading down the stretch.

Chiibuzo Agbo, a 28% three-point shooter, banked a deep one in off the backboard from the top of the key to draw Texas Tech within 58-57 with 5:30 left. Not to be outdone, Arkansas' Moses Moody, a 38% three-point shooter, launched from high on the right wing and also deposited a bank-shot three to re-establish the Hogs' four-point lead.

Regional foes

Arkansas' last two great NCAA Tournament runs, winning the 1994 national championship then falling in the 1995 NCAA title game, had a common thread at the Sweet 16 stage.

Both times the Razorbacks defeated a regional team to keep its postseason alive, and they'll have to do it again to keep their current ride running with a Sweet 16 matchup against Oral Roberts.

The 1994 national championship team downed Tulsa 103-84 in the Sweet 16. The following season, Arkansas eliminated Memphis 96-91.

40-40 vision

Arkansas equaled its long-running series against Texas Tech with the victory.

The former long-time Southwest Conference rivals have now played 80 games and each team has won 40 times.

Tate connects

Arkansas guard Jalen Tate was the only Razorback to have a perfect night at the free-throw line, and it was a good thing for Arkansas because he took the most. Tate went 6 for 6 at the line, including two pairs late in the game as Arkansas tried to hold off the Red Raiders.

Tate hit two in a row at the 4:35 mark after a foul by Kyler Edwards to extend Arkansas' lead to 63-57. He extended the advantage to 65-57 just 40 seconds later after being fouled by Terrence Shannon Jr.

Connectivity issues

Hinkle Fieldhouse, the home of Butler University and the historic site used to film the movie "Hoosiers" is a mecca for basketball junkies, but it wasn't so great for techies on Sunday.

The facility apparently suffered a power failure, according to NCAA officials, which knocked out video conference for both teams.

Texas Tech Coach Chris Beard's Zoom meeting with reporters froze up at least three times.

Beard said he had told his players about the historic nature of Hinkle, but added he didn't know the building would have these kinds of internet issues.

TD, extra point

Jaylin Williams spotted Davonte Davis running free behind the defense midway through the second half for an easy goal, but it came with a catch.

Williams fired an almost 3/4-length outlet pass to the streaking Davis, who got to the rim alone and slammed through a two-handed dunk to give Arkansas its first 12-point lead at 54-42 with 9:31 remaining. However, Davis was issued a technical foul for doing a pull-up on the rim.

Texas Tech's Terrence Shannon Jr. converted the free throw to cut the deficit to 11.

No confetti

Texas Tech Coach Chris Beard takes losses hard. When the post-game video conference seized up for a second time due to connectivity issues at Hinkle Fieldhouse, Beard put his head in his hands and was grimacing, clearly emotional after the tough loss.

"Back-to-back years," Beard said of falling in the NCAA Tournament. "That Virginia locker room and now this Arkansas game locker room. But this is part of it. There's only one team that finishes with a good mood."

Beard's reference to Virginia dealt with the Red Raiders' 85-77 loss to Virginia in the 2019 NCAA Championship Game in Minneapolis.

"It just stings when it's over," Beard said. "But in my opinion it always stings unless you're out there on that final Monday night and in that confetti. I've been there but the confetti wasn't coming down on us, so that's the deal. I won't stop trying and will do everything in my power until we win that whole thing one day."

Starting five

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman went with Jaylin Williams in the starting lineup for the first time since Jan. 6 and the freshman's playing time came at Connor Vanover's expense. The 7-3 Vanover, who has played only minimally in the NCAA Tournament, did not hit the floor against the Red Raiders. Vanover last did not play on Dec. 29, 2018, in a game against Seattle when he played for California.