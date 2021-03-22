Biden rebukes Turkey over accord exit

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden has called Turkey's abandonment of an international agreement aimed at preventing violence against women "deeply disappointing."

In a White House statement posted Sunday, Biden said Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention was "sudden and unwarranted."

"This is a disheartening step backward for the international movement to end violence against women globally," Biden said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ended Turkey's participation in the Council of Europe agreement through an overnight decree issued early Saturday. The move was a blow to the country's women's rights movement, which says domestic violence and femicide are on the rise.

The Istanbul Convention states that men and women have equal rights and obliges national authorities to take steps to prevent gender-based violence against women, to protect victims and to prosecute perpetrators. Its clause on equality and fundamental rights refers to protecting victims without discrimination based on "gender," "gender identity" and "sexual orientation," among other categories.

Turkey was the first nation to sign the Istanbul Convention, which carries the name of its largest city.

Biden's statement comes at a time of uncertain Turkish-American relations. He and Erdogan have not spoken on the phone since Biden took office in January.

The European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, called late Saturday for Turkey to rejoin the pact.

Georgia church expels slayings suspect

ATLANTA -- A Fulton County, Ga., church has voted to remove slayings suspect Robert Aaron Long from its membership after a shooting rampage that left eight people dead, including six women of Asian ancestry.

After its Sunday morning service, Crabapple First Baptist Church in Milton said it "completed the process of church discipline to remove Robert Aaron Long from membership since we can no longer affirm that he is truly a regenerate believer in Jesus Christ (1 Cor. 5)."

Long, 21, has been charged with eight counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault in connection with the shooting rampage. The church has previously condemned the shooting, calling it "antithetical to everything that we believe and teach as a church."

"No blame can be placed upon the victims," the church said. "He alone is responsible for his evil actions and desires. The women that he solicited for sexual acts are not responsible for his perverse sexual desires nor do they bear any blame in these murders. These actions are the result of a sinful heart and depraved mind for which Aaron is completely responsible."

Louisiana utility costs to be spread out

BATON ROUGE -- Louisiana's utility regulators are trying to soften the blow of the high heating charges customers will face from February's winter weather by requiring companies to spread the impact over multiple electricity bills.

The Advocate reports the five-member Public Service Commission on Wednesday ordered utility companies selling electricity to 2.1 million customers across Louisiana to avoid loading all the increased fuel costs onto April bills.

Louisiana bills were already higher in March because people were running their heaters full blast during the coldest parts of February. But customers face the potential for high bills in April as well, as utilities seek to pass on the increased cost of the fuel used to operate generating plants.

The price for most of the natural gas used by an electricity generating plant was negotiated months in advance. But when utilities needed more, as they did in February, they often had to buy it on the daily market, where prices during the winter storm were sky high.

Under the rules, utility companies are allowed to pass along their fuel costs to customers. It takes two months for fuel costs to show up in full on bills. That's what will be spread out across multiple bills.

8 people are stabbed at hookah lounge

DETROIT -- A man stabbed eight people during fight at a Detroit hookah lounge early Sunday, leaving three people in critical condition, authorities said.

The fight started about 4:40 a.m. Sunday inside the Tiaga Hookah Lounge before spilling out into the parking lot, police officer Dan Donakowski said in a news release. A preliminary investigation showed that gunshots were fired, but that no one was struck by them, he said.

A 34-year-old man was taken into custody, police said. The suspect, who had not been charged as of early Sunday afternoon, was also injured during the melee

The eight people who were stabbed were taken to hospitals, where three were in critical condition and the other five were treated for wounds that weren't considered life-threatening, Donakowski said.

Authorities said it was unclear what led to the stabbings.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports