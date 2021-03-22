Bunch enjoys time with grandkids

BELLA VISTA -- Judge Ray Bunch has lived in Bella Vista for more than 20 years and spent those two decades working in the legal system.

Bunch said he studied at the University of Arkansas, first earning a VSBA in real estate finance business, then a doctorate.

He started as a lawyer and moved to Rogers in 1980, looking for more trial experience. He served as deputy prosecutor in Benton and Carroll counties, then in 1984 opened a private practice that he continued to operate until 2012 when he was first elected to the state's district court, division 2.

"Bella Vista, Bentonville, Pea Ridge and Cave Springs are my four courts," he explained. "I handle all misdemeanor cases."

A misdemeanor, he said, is a crime punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 and/or a jail sentence of up to one year. Bunch said he sees a significant number of domestic battery and driving under the influence cases.

He's on the domestic violence response team that helps draft no-contact orders and also handles small claims court, which deals with civil cases up to $25,000, he said.

Moving from private practice to sitting on the bench was largely about giving back to the community, he said. It's gratifying to help people work through the legal system, he said.

In particular, Bunch said he's passionate about his driving while intoxicated, or DWI court, a one-year to eighteen-month program primarily dealing with second- and third-time offenders that focuses on correcting offenders' behavior.

"I've kind of got a heart for my DWI court because I think that's important to try to change people's lives," he said."If they want to change their behavior, they can."

The court provides supervision and follows 10 guiding principles similar to drug court, he explained.

"It saves lives, improves behavior and improves public safety," he said.

Outside of his work life, Bunch said he enjoys life here in Bella Vista and elsewhere, as well as keeping in touch with his family -- including three daughters and six grandchildren.

"I like to travel. I like to golf, fish, read and spend time with my grandkids, my daughters and their children," he said. "They 're all close by."

