Deputies: Batesville man, 30, charged in fatal shooting

A 30-year-old Batesville man was arrested Friday in the fatal shooting of another man in Independence County, authorities said.

Officers responding to a shooting at 43 Caney Creek Road found a man dead on the porch of the residence, according to a Facebook post by the Independence County sheriff’s office. Authorities said the man was identified as Malicki D. Pizanowski.

Shortly after arriving, deputies took Trey A. Warner into custody as a suspect in Pizanowski’s death.

Warner was booked into the Independence County jail, where he remained Monday in lieu of $250,000 bond, an online inmate roster shows. Authorities said he was charged with one count of first-degree murder.