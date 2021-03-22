Dorm refrigerators lined up for youths

Destiny Worship Center and Pine Bluff School District recently partnered to obtain dorm-room refrigerators for some Pine Bluff High School seniors who need them to attend college in the fall.

Wanda Van Dyke, assistant superintendent; Deborah A. Thomas, a school district social worker; and Booker Franklin, executive director of operations, accepted the donation on behalf of students.

"Destiny Worship Center considers it an honor to assist the students in the Pine Bluff School District and the surrounding schools to move forward through this challenge," said Pamela Dorn, an elder and outreach coordinator. "Pastor Kourtney Smith and the Destiny Worship Center Outreach team appreciate you allowing us to serve you."

Pine Bluff students have learned how to navigate through school during the pandemic, Thomas said.

"As we continue to make efforts, we appreciate the support of our local churches, especially Destiny Worship Center Ministry," she said.

"Moving between in-person and online has presented its fair share of issues, however, the vast majority of our students have managed to overcome them in order to prevent any negative impact on their grades. For our high school seniors planning for college, there comes even more uncertainty especially for students in need. Therefore, we greatly appreciate Destiny Worship Center's assistance with small refrigerators.

"Our students understand that a college degree is an extremely valuable asset to have in life, so any help our students can get is significantly appreciated."