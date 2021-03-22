All the way from Ireland comes the fastest game on grass: Hurling

I am furiously hacking away at a ball on the ground with this stick-like thing as another fella, whose name might be Chris, or maybe Chase, is doing the same.

The stick, whose curved end looks sort of like a comma, is called a hurley and I'm trying my best to use it to send the ball, called a sliotar, into a net not too far away.

Doing so would mean three points for my team and glory for me.

My opponent, however, is having none of that and deftly uses his hurley to relieve me of the sliotar, then sends it back down the field to his teammates.

They probably score, too, but I'm not sure. I am too busy catching my breath.

This is hurling, which is sort of like if lacrosse, hockey, soccer, golf and maybe even baseball got together and created another sport with sticks, balls and lots of running.

Yet hurling predates all of those Johnny-come-latelys.

The ancient Gaelic team sport has been played for 3,000 years, according to the The United States Gaelic Athletic Association, the governing body of hurling and Gaelic football in America.

As happens on most Tuesday afternoons, members of the Little Rock Gaelic Athletic Club have gathered here in North Little Rock's Burns Park for hurling practice and a scrimmage.

Marden Hueter is a lieutenant colonel in the Arkansas Army National Guard at Camp Robinson and an avid hurler. It says so right there on his jersey — "I Hurl."

"I have a background in basketball and baseball," Hueter says. "Most of us have played sports and as adults, we missed that competitiveness and that bond of a team. This fills that void."

On a visit to Ireland, Hueter became hooked after seeing a hurling match in person. Back in Little Rock, he went about trying to get hurling off the ground here. He reached out to clubs in Memphis and Tulsa and set up an exhibition on the parade field at Camp Robinson.

"We had our first run at skills and drills and had a scrimmage," he says. "Everybody loved it and we told all our friends about it."

From there, he and others formed the nonprofit Little Rock Gaelic Athletic Club about 18 months ago. The club has about 20 members.

"I'd say about half of them are with the military and some are associated with the Irish Cultural Society of Arkansas," Hueter says.

FREE CLINIC

The club is holding a free hurling clinic Saturday, March 27 for those interested in checking out the sport.

"The Memphis Gaelic Athletic Association will be here. We'll have equipment and will set up a series of skills and drills and teach the basics of hurling," Hueter says.

The first hour will be for kids and then adults take the field.

After learning some basic techniques, newcomers will team up with the Little Rock and Memphis clubs for a light scrimmage.

"We'll just take it easy," Hueter says.

Expect a bit of a workout, however.

"You're going to sweat a bit, there's some cardio involved."

As far as special gear, a pair of cleats or shoes with good traction is recommended. "Just check the weather and dress like you would for soccer."

And bring water, he adds.

Along with hurleys and a sliotar, hurling doesn't require a whole lot of kit. A helmet with a face mask is required; it's wise to use shin guards to protect against errant hurley whacks, and gloves, not unlike those worn by football receivers, are also a good addition.

The U.S. Gaelic Association has a good breakdown of the sport at its website, usgaa.org.

Hurling is played on a pitch that is 140-160 yards long and 90-100 yards wide with 13 or 15 players per side that include a goalkeeper, three fullbacks, three halfbacks, two midfielders, three half forwards and three full forwards.

The aim is to hit the sliotar, which is about the size of a baseball and not quite as hard, between the opponent's goalpost for one point or into the net below the posts for three points.

The sliotar can be struck in the air or on the ground with the hurley. Players can also pass the sliotar by kicking or slapping it. Picking the sliotar off the ground has to be done with the hurley, and the sliotar can be carried by hand for no more than four steps.

A player carrying it for more than four steps will bounce or balance the sliotar on the hurley, and the ball can only be handled twice while in that player's possession.

The women's version of hurling is called Camogie and features most of the same rules.

For now, the Little Rock club's practices and scrimmages are co-ed, but Hueter hopes to build enough interest to establish a Camogie team.

The Gaelic Athletic Club is sponsored by the Irish Cultural Society of Arkansas, Flyway Brewery, Right at Home In Home Care & Assistance and Leiva's Coffee.

RUN, RUN FAST

Hurling is called the "fastest game on grass" for good reason.

J. Plunkett is from Maumelle and along with his son, Conall and daughter, Diana, plays with the Little Rock group.

"It gets me off the couch," Plunkett says. "I wanted something where I could get out and push myself a little. We get to exercise and getting together afterwards to drink beer is always fun."

He had been itching for a chance to play hurling.

"I've wanted to play hurling for 20 years. There was a Gaelic football team here, but I wasn't super interested. Once we got hurling here, I was like, yeah!"

Says 13-year-old Conall: "It was hard at first, but I'm starting to understand what to do and I'm having fun."

Watching video highlights of elite players maneuver down the pitch with the ball, scoop and smack it with their hurleys, leap into the air and crash into each other can give one an appreciation of the skills involved at high-level hurling.

Like Hueter, Plunkett has seen players with that kind of skill in the hurling holy land of Ireland:

"I got to see Dublin play Kilkenny and had a blast. It was exciting. The game is so fast-paced. Those athletes are amazing, and their hand-eye coordination is off the chart."

William Phillips is a lieutenant colonel and legislative liaison for the Arkansas National Guard at Camp Robinson. He has been playing hurling for about a year.

"I was doing [research] to figure out how my family came over," he says. "About 13% of my DNA was from Scotland and Ireland. That fit in with Marden starting the Gaelic club, and so I started playing. It's been really fun. I've introduced my kids to it."

ON THE PITCH

On this warm Tuesday afternoon, 15 to 20 players have gathered at the Burns Park rugby field.

Hueter leads warmup drills for the group, which includes a player who comes weekly from Mountain Home. We scoop the sliotar off the ground with our hurleys — or, in my case, try to scoop it off the ground. We practice passing the ball with our hands in the weird way of hurling — it's not thrown like a baseball, but rather patted away with the pads of the hand. And we slap the ball across the turf with our hurleys.

Soon, players are split into teams and a scrimmage begins. And though my hurling experience amounts to maybe a half-hour of "research" — watching YouTube videos — and 10 minutes of fumbling as Hueter patiently walked me through a few exercises with the hurley and sliotar, I am on the pitch as well.

Even at this entry level, hurling is a workout.

The Gaelic club members of both teams are friendly and encouraging, shouting instructions, congratulations, giving fist bumps and helping newbies like myself.

I face-planted once and took an accidental sliotar to the elbow (didn't hurt much). My hurley skills are pretty much nil. I am sweaty and dirty.

But I am catching on. I actually scooped the ball off the ground once, sort of.

And I am having a lot of fun.

I recall something Hueter said earlier:

"I do this often. I'll just stop and close my eyes and listen. I hear people giggling and laughing as they play. The sheer joy that this brings to people.

"I'm a professional. I have a high-pressure, high-stress job. But I can leave all of that stress off to the side and when I get out here; it's just fun."