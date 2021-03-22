Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking The Article Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Fayetteville police officers assist in herding cattle back to ranch

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 2:30 p.m.
The Fayetteville Police Department received a call just after 3 a.m. that there were cows in a resident’s front yard, according to a call log from police.

After a herd of 30 to 40 cows got out of the ranch they live on, officers with the Fayetteville Police Department helped to get them back safely, officers said.

The police department received a call just after 3 a.m. that there were cows in a resident’s front yard, according to a call log from police.

The caller told officers there were up to 40 cows in his yard that were pooping and tearing up the yard, the call narrative shows.

The cows were all black with ear tags and believed to have gotten out of a neighbor’s ranch, the caller said.

Around 2 a.m. there were just a few cows out, but several more had gotten out, the narrative shows.

Just before 4 a.m., officers assisted in herding the cattle back inside the fence, which was supposed to have a tie on the fence, but didn’t, police said.

The owner told officers he believed the fence was deliberately opened and he would be getting a new lock and chain on the gate, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Two Benton County jailers arrested last week
by NWA Democrat-Gazette
Suspect in fatal Forrest City stabbing caught after getting stuck in chimney, police say
by Brianna Kwasnik
Deputies: Batesville man, 30, charged in fatal shooting
by Brianna Kwasnik
Court could reimpose Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence
by By MARK SHERMAN Associated Press
Saudi Arabia offers cease-fire plan to Yemen rebels
by By JON GAMBRELL and ISABEL DEBRE Associated Press
ADVERTISEMENT