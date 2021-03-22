Fayetteville police officers assist in herding cattle back to ranch

After a herd of 30 to 40 cows got out of the ranch they live on, officers with the Fayetteville Police Department helped to get them back safely, officers said.

The police department received a call just after 3 a.m. that there were cows in a resident’s front yard, according to a call log from police.

The caller told officers there were up to 40 cows in his yard that were pooping and tearing up the yard, the call narrative shows.

The cows were all black with ear tags and believed to have gotten out of a neighbor’s ranch, the caller said.

Around 2 a.m. there were just a few cows out, but several more had gotten out, the narrative shows.

Just before 4 a.m., officers assisted in herding the cattle back inside the fence, which was supposed to have a tie on the fence, but didn’t, police said.

The owner told officers he believed the fence was deliberately opened and he would be getting a new lock and chain on the gate, police said.