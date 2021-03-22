HS finals thrilling after year of snags

Last weekend's high school state basketball finals started with a coach at a Northwest Arkansas powerhouse winning his eighth state championship and ended with another at a Northeast Arkansas blueblood who claimed his sixth crown.

In between, a chief from central Arkansas collected a fifth state crown (on the court) in the largest classification.

The storylines were immense for all 24 teams who made the trip to Hot Springs to play in what were the finales in their respective classes. And of the 12 contests, none disappointed.

Six of the games featured teams from the same conference, one contest had opposing coaches who were in their third-years at their schools and one other ended with neither team breaking the 30-point barrier but went down to the wire anyway.

"This is what it's all about," North Little Rock Coach Johnny Rice said after leading the Charging Wildcats to a 65-55 victory over Little Rock Central on Day 1 last Thursday in the Class 6A boys title game. "All the hard work these guys put in just to get here, and that goes for every team that makes it to this point. To win it, it's a great feeling."

Rice, who's been the head coach at North Little Rock for nine seasons, has taken his team to six state finals. The Charging Wildcats are technically 5-1 in those games, although the 2014 championship was later vacated by the Arkansas Activities Association. But North Little Rock laid claim as being the best boys' team in its class by turning the tables on Central after losing two earlier games to the Tigers in conference play.

Fort Smith Northside was able to make that same declaration on the girls' side when the Lady Bears kicked off the three-day event by staging a 52-51 victory over Fayetteville in double overtime about three hours before North Little Rock beat Central.

"Our kids just kept their composure," said Northside Coach Rickey Smith, who has guided the Lady Bears to eight titles. "You know, it goes back to those hard practices, believing in yourself and staying positive."

The first day ended with a pair of Class 1A teams putting their best feet forward, with Luke Cornett taking Rural Special to its first-ever championship when it outlasted 1A-2 Conference rival Norfork 48-40 for the girls' title.

"I can't say enough about how proud I am of these girls," noted Cornett, who has been with the Lady Rebels for less than a year. "They've just been resilient all year. It's been crazy, with covid and everything."

Rick Luna duplicated Cornett's feat in the 1A boys' game when Viola took care of fellow 1A-2 foe Greers Ferry West Side 62-47. Luna, like Cornett, was hired last year, but he got his team to mesh over the course of the season. That, in turn, led to the Longhorns winning their first championship in nearly two decades.

"They jelled from the get-go," Luna said. "It was never about me. It was always about we."

Friday's slate of games saw two coaches win titles for the first time while a pair of others tasted championship success again after experiencing it beforehand.

Mayflower girls Coach Coty Storms guided the Lady Eagles to their initial title when they rallied to beat Centerpoint 29-27 in the Class 3A final, and Marianna boys Coach Emmanuel Wade watched his Trojans break through in the second overtime to slip past Caddo Hills 62-55 for Class 2A supremacy.

"We did a lot of work during this offseason," explained Wade, who's a Marianna alum and has served at the helm for three years. "I'm just so excited for these guys to earn a state title. That is such as big deal."

A three-peat was a big deal for Melbourne Coach Eric Teague and his Lady Katz, who captured their third Class 2A title by running past 2A-2 counterpart Salem 55-34. The victory was the 31st in a row for Melbourne, which beat two other state champions along the way.

"I think we surprised ourselves a little bit by beating some of these real good teams," Teague noted. "That gave us the confidence, then I knew we had a chance."

Harding Academy boys Coach Brad Francis, whose group didn't play its first game until two days after Christmas, locked up a second state title and first since 2013 when the Wildcats clipped Mayflower 42-38 in the 3A final in Friday's closing game.

Day 3 featured four teams that have all won at least three state championships. Harrison, behind first-year Coach Kristian Williams, grabbed its fifth title since 2000 when the Lady Goblins beat 4A-1 rival Farmington 68-54, and Mills Coach Raymond Cooper notched title No. 3 with the Comets after they defeated Morrilton 49-46 in the Class 4A boys final.

"I was impressing on my team how good [Morrilton] is," Cooper said. "Coach [Keith] Zackery does an absolutely great job with those guys. They're big, they're physical, they can shoot it, they're experienced. ... they have no holes. It's a reason why they were here.

"It was a heavyweight battle. And our guys, when it got down to the 12th round, we took some punches, but they found a way to get it."

Jonesboro girls Coach Jodi Christenberry won her third title since 2016 after the Lady Golden Hurricane withstood a game West Memphis team 46-39, led by Erica Leak, in the Class 5A final. And in the nightcap, Wes Swift made it a clean sweep for Jonesboro when the Golden Hurricane overcame Maumelle 58-56 in a boys' thriller.

The title was the fourth at Jonesboro for Swift, who also took Lonoke and Hughes to state championships.