LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas faces Wright State in NCAA Tournament

by Clay Henry | Today at 10:50 a.m.
A Stanford player warms up before a college basketball game against Utah Valley in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Pregame

Arkansas enters as an at-large representative of the SEC after a 19-8 regular season. Wright State (18-7) is the Horizon League champ.

First Quarter

Destiny Jackson beat the buzzer at the end of the first quarter with a 25-foot 3-point shot to help Wright State lead 20-12. The Raiders scored the final 7 points of the quarter after Maykayla Daniels hit a 3 to pull the Razorbacks within 13-12.

The Raiders broke on top with a 5-0 lead, but the Razorbacks responded with a 7-0 run after Chelsea scored a basket and two frree throws to lead 7-5 at 6:50 of the first quarter.

The Raiders held a 11-9 lead at the first media timeout at the 4:15 mark. The Razorbacks made only 3 of their first 9 shots, but forced three Wright State turnovers.

Dungee led the Razorbacks with 4 points in the first quarter. No Arkansas player made more than one field goal in the slow start.

