POLICE BEAT: Little Rock park gathering leaves man shot

by Ashton Eley | Today at 2:01 a.m.
FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this Jan. 26, 2021 file photo.

Little Rock police are investigating a shooting at Murray Park on Sunday about 6:30 p.m., a department spokesperson said.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury, police spokesman Mark Edwards said. The man drove from the park area to the parking lot by a restaurant at 2516 Cantrell Road, where police met him.

Those involved in the incident seem to have been caravanning in the park and, after the shooting, multiple cars were towed from the scene, Edwards said.

Caravanning -- banned in Little Rock since last April -- is defined as people loitering in cars in groups of 10 or more, usually characterized by drag racing or burnouts, and sometimes the use of weapons. The practice has been linked to multiple instances of property damage, noise and occasionally gunfire.

Police did not release any more information about the victim or any possible suspects.

