Off the wire

by The Associated Press | Today at 2:06 a.m.
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, left, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

BASKETBALL

Hornets' Ball suffers wrist injury

LaMelo Ball has a broken bone in his right wrist, knocking out the Charlotte Hornets rookie star indefinitely. The Hornets said Ball had an MRI exam Sunday in San Antonio that revealed the injury. Ball is averaging 15.9 points and tops all rookies with 6.1 assists and 1.59 steals per game. He appeared to be hurt after a fall in the Hornets' 125-98 loss to the Clippers in Los Angeles on Saturday.

SOCCER

U.S. rolls in Olympic qualifier

Jackson Yueill redirected Sebastian Salcedo's cross for the go-ahead goal in the 60th minute, second-half substitute Hassani Dotson added a pair of goals and the United States beat the Dominican Republic 4-0 on Sunday night at Guadalajara, Mexico, in qualifying for the Olympic men's soccer tournament. Djordje Mihailovic had a goal and two assists for the U.S., trying to reach the Olympics for the first time since 2012. Playing two days after his 24th birthday, Yueill scored just after Johnny Cardoso hit the crossbar. Substitutes were waiting on the sidelines at the time to come in for both Yueill and Cardoso.

