Oral Roberts a rare No. 15 in Sweet 16

INDIANAPOLIS —Dunk City, say hello to Max Abmas and the Golden Eagles of soaring Oral Roberts.

The fraternity of No. 15 seeds to reach the second week of the NCAA Tournament has its second member.

“It’s really just mind blowing,” said forward Kevin Obanor. “We’re grateful. Just happy that we got the win.” Oral Roberts pulled off yet another upset to become just the second No. 15 seed in tournament history to advance to the round of 16 with an 81-78 victory over Florida on Sunday night.

Obanor and Abmas (pronounced ACE-mus) carried the Golden Eagles out of an 11-point deficit to knock off the Gators. Oral Roberts, which opened the tournament with a stunning upset over No. 2 seed Ohio State, will now try to knock off No. 3 seed Arkansas next weekend.

“As I told the guys, we’re not going to let somebody put a number in front of our name and tell us that that’s our worth, or that’s our value,” Oral Roberts Coach Paul Mills said. “We’re not capitulating to anybody here.” Obanor scored 28 points and Abmas, the regular season national leading scorer, finished with 26 as the Golden Eagles (18-10) closed the game on a 25-11 run to overcome the 11-point lead Florida held with less than 10 minutes remaining.

Oral Roberts joins Florida Gulf Coast — those guys from “Dunk City” — as the only No. 15 seeds to reach the round of 16 in tournament history. The private evangelical university in Tulsa has won twice in the tournament for the first time since 1974 when it reached the regional final before losing to Kansas.

The chance to reach the Sweet 16 was a message hammered home by Mills after the opening round victory over Ohio State. If they enjoyed beating the Buckeyes, Mills said, a week reveling in moving onto the next round would be even better.

They’ll get that chance.

“I told them, ‘I told you so,’ when we got to locker room,” Mills said. “I told you the Sweet 16 was a much better feeling.” Tre Mann led the Gators (15-10) with 19 points, but went quiet late in the second half, failing to score over the final 17 minutes.

“I just missed shots,” Mann said. “We made the same plays we did in the first half. I got the same shots. I just missed shots. I didn’t get the wide-open looks I was getting.” Locke finished with 17 points and Colin Castleton and Tyree Appleby (Jacksonville) both added 14 for the Gators. But there will be plenty of anger and frustration after losing in the second round for the third consecutive NCAA appearance and a game Florida felt it gave away.

The Gators shot 55%. They outrebounded the smaller Golden Eagles 37-24 and had 42 points in the paint. But Florida committed 20 turnovers and had just three made baskets over the final 9½ minutes.

Florida Coach Mike White was worried about fatigue with his players late and playing slower backfired.

“We were tired. These guys get you in rotation. I was hoping slowing it down would help us make better decisions,” White said. “We made some erratic decisions. We made some passes that boy I wish we had back.”

BAYLOR 76, WISCONSIN 63

INDIANAPOLIS — Davion Mitchell scored 16 points and spearheaded a dominant defensive first half, helping top-seeded Baylor avoid another NCAA Tournament upset with a victory over Wisconsin.

The Bears (24-2) looked every bit a Final Four favorite in the first half, smothering Wisconsin with the type of defensive pressure they played before a late-season covid-19 pause.

Led by Mitchell’s never-give-an-inch style, Baylor made Wisconsin’s senior-heavy lineup uncomfortable with its athleticism and all-out defensive effort. The Badgers (18-13) showed a bit of fight after being backed into an 18-point corner, rallying to within seven midway through the second half behind D’Mitrik Trice (12 points).

The Bears answered the run with a dash of more D to reach the Sweet 16 for the fifth time under Coach Scott Drew. They’ll get Villanova next.

VILLANOVA 84, NORTH TEXAS 61

INDIANAPOLIS — Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored 18 points, Jermaine Samuels Jr. had 15 and Villanova knocked down 15 three-pointers, emphatically ending 13th-seeded North Texas’ bid for a second NCAA Tournament upset.

The fifth-seeded Wildcats (18-6) move on to the Sweet 16 to face top-seeded Baylor. Villanova will play the second weekend of the tournament for the third time in the last five.

These Wildcats are not considered a serious national championship contender — but they seemed to channel those title teams in the first half against the Conference USA champions at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The Mean Green (18-10) got off to a nice start with Javion Hamlet making some nifty moves and putting UNT up 21-13. Then Villanova tightened its defense and started making everything. With quick ball movement and excellent spacing, the Wildcats went 9 for 15 from three-point range for in the first half and finished the first 20 minutes on a 34-6 run. And that was it for North Texas.

