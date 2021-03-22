Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking The Article Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Pine Bluff police say man killed in shooting

by Byron Tate | Today at 6:44 a.m.
Police tape

A 30-year-old man was found shot to death early Sunday morning, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

At 3:43 a.m., officers were called to the area of 111 W. Fifth Ave. in reference to a shooting. Officers found Tyler Rodgers, with apparent gunshot wounds, in a parking lot at Fifth Avenue and Pine Street. Rodgers was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner April Davis, according to police.

The motive for the shooting was unknown, and police have no suspects, according to the department.

This is the fifth homicide for Pine Bluff this year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division at (870) 730-2090 or Dispatch at (870) 541-5300. There is a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of any suspect or suspects. Information can also be shared via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pinebluff.pbpd/.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

A PANDEMIC STRIKES: Isolation poses tough challenge for older people
by Teresa Moss
Analysis: Slow, steady best way to vaccinate
by Compiled Democrat-Gazette Staff From Wire Reports
Pandemic an awful reality for those with dementia
by Teresa Moss
U.S. official defends immigration policy
by Compiled Democrat-Gazette Staff From Wire Reports
Austin says U.S. seeks responsible Afghan exit
by Compiled Democrat-Gazette Staff From Wire Reports
ADVERTISEMENT