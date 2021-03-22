Pine Bluff police say man killed in shooting

A 30-year-old man was found shot to death early Sunday morning, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

At 3:43 a.m., officers were called to the area of 111 W. Fifth Ave. in reference to a shooting. Officers found Tyler Rodgers, with apparent gunshot wounds, in a parking lot at Fifth Avenue and Pine Street. Rodgers was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner April Davis, according to police.

The motive for the shooting was unknown, and police have no suspects, according to the department.

This is the fifth homicide for Pine Bluff this year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division at (870) 730-2090 or Dispatch at (870) 541-5300. There is a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of any suspect or suspects. Information can also be shared via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pinebluff.pbpd/.