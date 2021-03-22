OPINION | OLD NEWS: Shooting skeet with Ponce de Leon

Deadlines will make a doofus of us all.

That thought sprang to mind while I was (on deadline and) casting about in the archives of the Arkansas Gazette for a juicy bit of Old News. I wanted a thing that was so well written I could reprint it here verbatim for you and pass my non-effort off as some sort of public service.

For you: You love to read the original words. You love that.

I was sure we had struck gold when, turning the pages of the March 6, 1921, Gazette, I spotted the byline of our old buddy Gazette Sporting Editor Henry "Heinie" Loesch. It topped a wonderfully long article that was illustrated by a not totally muddy (exclamation point) photo collage.

Skimming the opening paragraphs, I gathered that his topic was the legendary Spanish explorer Ponce de León.

But no, it was the Little Rock Gun Club. This club shot skeet near the Country Club of Little Rock.

I don't know whether Loesch was thrown by how well-connected and elderly the shooters were or by how little he knew about trapshooting — or whether he was on deadline — but he opened his 1,973-word essay with 375 words about Ponce de León.

He called him "Mr. Leon," which I so respect.

You are liking the sound of that, aren't you Eager Reader? You would like to read that unusual introduction to trapshooting for yourself. Very well. Here you go. Here is, word-for-word, part of what Heinie Loesch wrote in March 1921:

Trapshooters Drink at the Fountain of Youth

"If the fascinating game of trapshooting had been in vogue in the kingdom of Spain in the 16th century, the list of Spanish explorers who 'saw America first' would have been at least one short. Ponce de Leon, eccentric old grandee with an ambition to wrest a world title from the well known Mr. Methuselah might have acquired a championship, but he never would have gone in as strongly as he did for Prohibition and cold water.

"Ponce would have showered down on the purple doves with his ole blunderbuss and become a campeon apuntador de Espana, which a Spanish student informs is about as near as a Castillian tongue could express an equivalent for 'champion trap shot of Spain.'

"Mr. Leon toured extensively in America in his century and like the popular and busy geologists of the hour in Arkansas, turned in some mighty favorable reports. He said that he was convinced by the soil structures and the color of the Indian noses he observed that beneath the undeveloped vastness of America there were great pools of clear and sparkling waters with marvelous invigorating powers.

"Don Ponce's reports were carefully card-indexed and filed in the all steel fireproof cabinets of the Spanish bureau of soft drinks of the Department of Prohibition Enforcement, and were forgotten.

"Elapsed a long period of inaction followed by an era of development by the American Trapshooting Association, which has proven the field discovered by the picturesque Spaniard. Thousands of paying wells located in all parts of the United States are gurgling and bubbling forth the refreshing waters that even if they do not restore youth certainly postpone the arrival of old age."

GURGLING

Verily, it was ye overwritten metaphor, enlisting a conquistador, Prohibition and the contemporary fascination with drilling for oil in Arkansas. One feels awful bad for the author. But we all have these assignments where we feel it would be impolite to be simple and direct (or we lack the time), and so we start typing the first thing that pops to mind. Cross that Rubicon and keep on going.

My experience is that any time the writer leads with the idea that old people are young, their being old is the only thing that makes whatever the old people are up to newsworthy.

So who were these trapshooting old lads? The rest of the article mentions lawyers, doctors and how young they feel for their ages, which were advanced. Loesch says the club "is incorporated under the laws of Arkansas and has a membership of about 50," half of which tended to attend the weekly shoots in Pulaski Heights.

Wives and daughters sometimes attended, too. Loesch also wrote a (little) story about them and listed their scores from the match he attended.

Trapshooting season began, he wrote, when "the law" closed the season on ducks and ended when it permitted the shooting of game again in the fall.

Each Saturday afternoon they walked a well-beaten path to their range.

"They may show their 60 odd years on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, but they are boys again on Saturday. Trapshooting seems to be the all age sport. A boy of 13 is one of the regular shooters at the local grounds. Another youth of 19 seldom misses. His father, who is approaching 70, is even more regular in attendance. It seems to be a sport that is handed down from one generation to the next. Several members of the local club bring their sons with them, but not a youngster on the ground outshoots 'the old man.'"

And the bite of the trapshooting bug was incurable, he wrote. Once a man had pointed a gun at the sailing blue rock, pulled the trigger and transformed the whirling target to a cloud of dust, the game was more a part of him than the hair of his head. He might lose his hair and forget it, but he would never forget breaking 50 out of 50 skeet.

A trapshooter's delight in smashing 50 skeet was not abnormal for an athlete, he insisted. One might approach any golf nut and ask him his best score and at once be told "the date and the sort of weather that prevailed when he put Colonel Bogey in the beginners' class." Also, a baseball player never forgot the fact that, once upon a time, he had come to bat in the last half of the ninth with the home club three runs behind, three men on and two out and he crashed the ball over the centerfield fence for a home run.

Such boastfulness was not "a weakness" that went with trapshooting, "but certainly the man who shoots a perfect score has the same right to be proud that is granted the hero of a ninth-inning finish."

"These boys exercise their rights."

Loesch explained the sport in terms a baseball man could appreciate, to wit: Trapshooters fondled their guns the way a ballplayer fondles a bat. They compared their guns and disagreed which model was best. They had their favorite haunts and loafing places downtown. They foregathered in the ammunition stores to discuss their matches.

They also had their own lingo. Some shooters shouted "go!" when they were ready for the boy who was manning the trap to release a clay pigeon. Morris Farrell, the amateur champion of Arkansas, yelled "yehow."

Trapshooting was not then a game for spectators — but it should have been, Loesch wrote:

"Probably the fact that it is not more popular is due to the general state of public ignorance of its attractiveness and benefits."

And he rambled further on! He filled up all the column inches to the very bottom of the page. But we won't, at least not this week because, Patient Reader, our deadline has arrived.

