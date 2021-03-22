Shot clock makes its state debut

Fort Smith Northside and Fayetteville will be noted as the first two teams to play a state championship basketball game with the use of a 35-second shot clock.

Northside coach Rickey Smith said he felt the benefits of the shot clock early in the fourth quarter as his team trailed 37-29 after Loren Lindsey's layup gave Fayetteville its biggest lead.

"It kept me from getting too uptight," Smith said. "Even when we were down, I knew they had 35 seconds to get a shot off. Even with a minute and a half to go, they still only had 35 seconds to get a shot off. For me personally, it gave us a chance to stay in the game.

"On the other end of it, we had a two-point lead, and it kept them in the game a little bit, too."

The shot clock became a staple for Class 6A games throughout the season after they received approval to use them during conference games and in their state tournament. Northside did get the only shot clock violation in the Class 6A girls game, and it came early in the first quarter.

"I like it," Smith said. "It could have got really ugly with the way both teams were shooting and one team decided to pull the ball out and held it. It would have been real ugly had the shot clock not been there.

"You just make adjustments. You play to your kids' strengths. We didn't do a very good job making adjustments, though. Offensively, it wasn't a very good performance, but it is what it is. You find other ways to win."

The state's other classifications will begin using the shot clock in their games during the 2022-23 season.

Sis in the stands

When Tracey Bershers was asked what she will remember most about the Class 6A girls championship game, she wasn't given the opportunity to give the easy answers like closing out her high school career with a win or being named the game's most valuable player.

The Northside senior, however, had a quick response to the question. Her sister Sara -- who was also Tracey's teammate when the Lady Bears last won the Class 6A title -- was among those in attendance in Bank OZK Arena.

"She drove 12 hours from college to watch me play," Tracey said of Sara, now a sophomore at Texas-Rio Grande Valley. "That means the world to me that she cares to come to my state championship game that much. That's the main thing that's different for me."

Tracey Bershers was one of five players -- three for Northside and two for Fayetteville -- that never left the floor during Thursday's game and finished her high school career with a double-double. The Oklahoma State signee had 16 points and 13 rebounds, including a layup with 1:17 remaining that tied the game at 40 and eventually sent it into overtime.

"I don't know if I would change anything," she said. "I mean, I'm a big believer in things turn out the way they are supposed to be. I wouldn't have liked it being a two-overtime game, but that's the way it was. It was an exciting game.

"My adrenaline is still going a little bit. I'll probably be exhausted in an hour or two, but right now I'm still hyped up."

Didn't go as planned

Smith said he was awake at 4 a.m. Thursday, and he began to take notes as he thought about the different situations that could happen during the Class 6A state championship.

The game, however, never followed any of the scripts that Smith had run through his mind or in his notes.

"You lay there for a week when you know who your opponent is, and you run all these scenarios through your head," Smith said. "I was taking notes about this possible scenario and that possible scenario. Never -- in any thoughts or staring at the ceiling all night long -- did that game go through my head.

"There wasn't a lot of things you can do, but finally our kids just played. We made a basket here and there."

Something else that crossed Smith's mind during the closing seconds of Thursday's game was what transpired in a similar situation 10 years ago. Northside led by two points in the third overtime of the 2011 Class 7A state championship game, but Calli Berna hit a 3-pointer and gave Fayetteville a 67-66 victory.

Northside had a one-point lead with 9.6 seconds remaining in the second overtime, but the Lady Bears never allowed Fayetteville to get off a shot before the buzzer sounded.

"It's really fitting for us to win it on a defensive stop, where a few years ago we didn't," Smith said. "When you coach a lot of years, you have one team graduate and another come up. I wish that group that got beat in triple overtime could have experienced the locker room we had just a minute ago like these kids did."

We're sitting where?

Farmington entered the Class 4A State Tournament as the third seed from the North region, while Harrison was the North's fourth seed.

When the two teams met Saturday morning in the championship game, however, Harrison was the home team and wore the white uniforms while Farmington donned the road red jerseys.

It set off an interesting scramble for fans for both teams as they arrived early and grabbed seats on one side of OZK Arena, only to find out they were supposed to sit on the other side.

The reason for that is simple. Harrison was on the upper half of the tournament bracket this year.

Making right move

The coronavirus pandemic caused Alex Hill to wait a little while before she was able to meet with her new Harrison teammates in person after she decided to transfer from Alpena.

It didn't take Hill long to assure herself that joining the Lady Goblins was best for her.

"We first had to do a lot of Zoom practices and video practices," Hill said following Harrison's 68-54 victory over Harrison in the Class 4A State Championship. "When we were able to actually start scrimmaging, going up and down the floor, I knew it was the right thing. I fit right in with these girls, and it felt like I had been there a long while.

"I like to play fast, anyway. It was just a matter of learning how the other girls play and mix things up."

Hill, who has already signed with Arkansas Tech, set the tone early when she scored five points and help Harrison jump out to an early 7-0 lead. She finished with 30 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Lady Goblins and was named the game's most valuable player.

"Farmington likes to get on a run," Hill said. "So you try to get them on their heels. That's what I tried to do from the beginning -- push them back."

Pouring in the points

The Harrison-Farmington girls game turned out to be the highest-scoring championship game of the 12 played this year in Bank OZK.

The two teams combined for 122 points during Saturday morning's game, slightly exceeding the 120 points North Little Rock and Little Rock Central scored in the 6A boys game Thursday afternoon. Harrison and Farmington also had more combined points in the first half -- 62 -- than Mayflower and Centerpoint scored (56) in the entire Class 3A girls championship game Friday.

"Nothing against the games played Thursday and Friday, but it just seemed like it was so slow," Harrison coach Kristian Williams said. "I said 'What did we have to lose? We're already here. Let's be the aggressive team and see what happens.'"

With its 68 points, Harrison also scored more points than any of the other state championship teams and had more points than 3A girls championship teams Mayflower and Centerpoint combined. North Little Rock's boys were next with 65, followed by Marianna with 62 in its double-overtime win over Caddo Hills in the Class 2A boys championship.

Last time with Dad

Trinity Johnson did get a little emotional -- and rightfully so -- when the Farmington standout was asked about the Class 4A state championship game.

Saturday's game marked not only her last high school game, but the last time she would play for her father, Lady Cardinals coach Brad Johnson.

"It's definitely been a journey," Trinity Johnson said. "I'm so incredibly thankful for everything he's done for me. Even when I was younger and not playing for him yet, he was going out of his way to make sure that -- not only me, but those my age -- that we were ready for high school and ready for him as coach.

"I took that for granted, for sure. I took our late-night film sessions and stuff where it was just me and him, our individual training sessions -- all of that for granted. I wouldn't trade any of the yelling and any of the heart-to-heart conversations for anything in the world."

Trinity Johnson, who finished with 10 points in Saturday's game, has signed a national letter of intent to play basketball at Southwestern Oklahoma State. She admitted, though, that there will always a little part of her dad that she will carry with her into her college career.

"I think one thing we've been through a lot this year is to remain passionate and not emotional," she said. "That applies to me more than anyone just because I find myself getting really wrapped up during games and not making myself emotional instead of just playing with passion. That's one thing I will take with me to college."