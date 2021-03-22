Smith, Williams a formidable combo

The Arkansas Razorbacks' front court is in good hands with Justin Smith and Jaylin Williams.

The University of Arkansas' best forward pairing turned in a very good performance Sunday in its 68-66 victory over Texas Tech in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Smith continued his dominant play on the offensive end, and Williams' presence on the glass proved vital.

Together, they helped lead the Razorbacks to their first Sweet 16 appearance since 1996 -- before either were born.

"J-Will, those 10 rebounds, we don't win this game without 10 rebounds," Smith said. "I think he only scored one point, but those 10 rebounds really is what won us the game.

"Coach [Eric Musselman] emphasized at the beginning of the game that rebounding was going to win us the game."

Smith, who entered with back-to-back games of 20-plus points for the first time in his college career, added another 20 points against the Red Raiders on an efficient 9 of 11 from the floor. He grabbed six rebounds as well and was a perfect 5-of-5 shooting in the second half.

Smith is now 51 of 67 (76.1%) from the floor in the second half of the Razorbacks' last 10 games.

Musselman said the graduate transfer's consistency has been unbelievable.

"Just incredible," Musselman added. "I mean, he's been so great. He's focused. He's such a great team leader for us. I thought his defense -- [Texas Tech's Terrence] Shannon is a really good player. I thought he made Shannon really, really work for shots, even though No. 1 [Shannon] had 20 points.

"He had to use a lot of shot attempts to get there. He had 16 shot attempts. His defense, his rebounding was really important."

Williams, a 6-10 freshman from Fort Smith, earned his third start of the season and his first since Jan. 16 at Alabama. He missed all four of his field goal attempts and made 1 of 2 free throws, but he impacted the game in other ways.

The forward led Arkansas with a season-high four assists, all in the second half. His 10 rebounds were a game high, and eight came on the defensive end.

Williams' connection with Smith shined through after halftime.

"Just the backdoor cutting is awesome," Musselman said. "We did a great job against the overplay. Pretty special to lead in assists and also lead in rebounding. He was one assist away from leading the entire game. He had a huge impact in the game as a ball mover for us tonight.

"For a freshman to be able to do that and basically earn his first start is really impressive."

Three of Williams' assists went to Smith, two for dunks and one for a layup. He also found Davonte Davis for a dunk in the win.

Smith said he and Williams are an effective tandem because both let the game come to them and don't force the action offensively. On the other end, they are two of the toughest players on Arkansas' roster.

"We're going to allow the talent we have on the perimeter to be showcased and we're all just going to do our part," Smith added. "[Williams is] just an easy person to play with. He moves the ball, he rebounds, he's unselfish, he makes hustle plays. As we all see, good things happen when he's in the game.

"Just me being out there with him makes my life easier and everybody else's life easier. Just keep him out of foul trouble and we're going to be very good."

According to HogStats.com, Williams is the first Razorback player since Arkansas joined the SEC to finish with 10-plus rebounds and 4-plus assists without a made field goal.

For Smith, advancing to face Oral Roberts in the Sweet 16 is further validation that he made the correct decision in trusting Musselman and playing for the Razorbacks.

"I just kind of had to take a leap of faith," he said. "It's definitely paid off, for me and for our team. I think it's probably the best decision I've ever made. I couldn't be happier."