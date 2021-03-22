Dozens saved from Australia floodwaters

SYDNEY -- Australia's most populous state of New South Wales on Sunday issued more evacuation orders after the worst flooding in decades.

The State Emergency Services responded to 640 calls for help Saturday night, including 66 for flood rescues.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said hundreds of people have been rescued from the waters.

Evacuation orders have been issued at multiple locations on the Mid North Coast in the northeast of the state, which Berejiklian said was experiencing a once-in-100-years event, and "whilst we don't think things will worsen ... definitely conditions will continue, so the rainfall will continue across the parts that have already been affected."

Berejiklian also said parts of Western Sydney are being hit by a once-in-50-years event, with some locations recording almost 12 inches of rain since Friday morning, breaking records.

The Warragamba dam west of Sydney started overflowing Sunday, and so far 13 evacuation centers have been opened across the state. More evacuations are expected as the bad weather is forecast to last into the middle of the week.

Local authorities are urging people not to drive through flooded areas and risk getting swept away by the strong currents.

U.S., 3 allies plan Mideast naval drill

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- The U.S. Navy said Sunday that it will hold a major naval exercise alongside Belgium, France and Japan in the Mideast amid tensions in the region over Iran's nuclear program.

The Group Arabian Sea Warfare Exercise will see ships from the four countries conduct drills in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman.

Ships involved include the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle and the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island. The Belgian frigate HNLMS Leopold I and the Japanese destroyer JS Ariake also will take part, as well as aircraft from the four nations.

The drill comes as Iran has abandoned all limits of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers in the wake of then-President Donald Trump's 2018 decision to unilaterally withdraw from the accord.

President Joe Biden has expressed a desire to return to the deal if Iran honors the limits on its nuclear program. However, tensions remain high after militias in Iraq -- believed by the U.S. to be backed by Iran -- continue to target American interests.

Biden last month launched an airstrike just over the border into Syria in retaliation.

There was no immediate reaction from Iran to the naval drill.

6 Syrians killed in shelling of hospital

BEIRUT -- Artillery shells fired from government areas hit a major hospital in a rebel-controlled town in northwestern Syria on Sunday, killing at least six patients, including a child, wounding medical staff and forcing the facility to shut its doors, rescuers, an aid group and activists reported.

The shells landed at the entrance and in the courtyard of the hospital in Atareb, a town in rural western Aleppo, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The hospital is underground, a tactic used by the opposition to avoid targeting in the conflict-prone area.

The Syrian American Medical Society, the aid group that supports the hospital, said three artillery strikes early Sunday caused extensive damage to the hospital, which has been evacuated.

The aid group said 17 people, including five medical staff, were injured. Four have been evacuated to Turkey for emergency treatment.

Among those killed were a child and a woman, according to the Syrian Civil Defense volunteers.

Pakistan leader tests positive after shot

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for the coronavirus two days after he received his first vaccine dose, officials announced.

Dr. Faisal Sultan, Khan's special assistant on health, said Saturday the prime minister has quarantined himself at his home in an Islamabad suburb. The government tweeted a statement from Sultan saying the vaccine had not been effective because Khan had received it so recently, and it was only the first of two doses.

Sultan announced Sunday that Khan's wife had also tested positive for the virus along with two senior members of Khan's Justice Party.

There has been a spike in covid-19 cases in the capital and in eastern and northern Pakistan. Authorities on Sunday reported 44 deaths and 3,667 new confirmed infections. Overall, the virus has killed close to 14,000 people in Pakistan and infected more than 626,000.

The positivity rate in Pakistan has jumped above 8%, prompting government officials to say people could face lockdown rules if violations of social distancing guidelines continued.

Since February, Pakistan has been using a vaccine donated by neighboring China.

Media reports say a private Pakistani pharmaceutical company has imported 50,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

