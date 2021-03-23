Aggies avoid Trojans' upset bid

AUSTIN, Texas -- Jordan Nixon scored nine points over the final six minutes, and No. 2 seed Texas A&M escaped an upset bid by No. 15 Troy with an 84-80 victory in the first round of the women's NCAA Tournament on Monday.

Destiny Pitts made four free throws over the final six seconds, giving the Aggies the last cushion they needed to avoid what would have ranked among the biggest surprises in tournament history.

No 15 seed has ever beaten a No. 2. The Trojans, who rallied to take the lead in the fourth quarter, came oh-so-close to the tournament's most startling win since No. 16 seed Harvard topped No. 1 Stanford in 1998.

Texas A&M Coach Gary Blair was at that game 23 years ago with his former University of Arkansas team and had to sweat out this one as his Aggies barely escaped. Former Razorback Aaliyah Wilson's layup with 1:12 to play gave Texas A&M a 79-77 lead that would hold up.

Pitts' poise at the line proved critical when the Aggies fouled Troy's Janiah Sandifer on a three-pointer with four seconds left and she made two free throws. Pitts then made two more foul shots with 2.6 seconds left for the final margin.

The Trojans certainly had their chances to make history. But Nixon saved the Aggies time and again, scoring all of her fourth-quarter points after Troy had taken a 71-69 lead. She also snagged a rebound on a late three-pointer and covered a loose ball that led to Pitts' first pair of free throws.

Nixon finished with 21 points. Ciera Johnson had 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Aggies (24-2).

Alexus Dye scored 26 for Troy (22-6), but fouled out with 31 seconds to play. Felmas Koranga had 20 points.

After a 49-point first half, Texas A&M scored just 16 points in the third quarter as the game tightened up behind Troy's fast, aggressive and pressing defense. Tiyah Johnson hit a long three-pointer from the left wing and had the Trojans within eight. The Aggies looked to be gasping for breath while the Trojans were cruising.

Troy started the final period with a 6-0 run. A three-pointer from Sandifer tied it at 69-69 and the Trojans took their first lead on basket from Johnson with just under six minutes to play. The Trojans made seven of their first eight shots of the quarter.

Nixon took over in crunch time, trading baskets and free throws with Troy, mixing strong drives to the basket and baseline jumpers that steadied, and rescued, the Texas A&M offense.

BELMONT 64, GONZAGA 59

SAN MARCOS, Texas -- Belmont freshman Destinee Wells had 25 points and seven assists, and the 12th-seeded Bruins earned their first victory ever in the women's NCAA Tournament.

Belmont (21-5), which had been 0-5 in the NCAA Tournament, plays No. 4 seed Indiana in the second round Wednesday in the Mercado Region.

Jill Townsend had 17 points for Gonzaga (23-4).

BYU 69, RUTGERS 66

SAN MARCOS, Texas -- Paisley Johnson Harding scored 28 points, leading 11th-seeded BYU to the win against No. 6 seed Rutgers.

Shaylee Gonzales had 17 points for the Cougars (19-5) on 3-for-17 shooting. Lauren Gustin finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Next up for BYU is No. 3 seed Arizona in a second-round game Wednesday.

Arella Guirantes scored 30 points for the Scarlet Knights (14-5). Diamond Johnson had 13.

IOWA STATE 79, MICHIGAN STATE 75

SAN ANTONIO -- Ashley Joens scored 33 points, powering Iowa State to the win.

Madison Wise had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Cyclones (17-10), and Kristin Scott added 12 points.

INDIANA 63, VCU 32

SAN ANTONIO -- Grace Berger scored 13 of her 20 points in the first half, and No. 4 seed Indiana held 13th-seeded VCU to 22.8% shooting.

Ali Patberg had 17 points for Indiana (19-5), and Mackenzie Holmes finished with 14 points, 7 rebounds and 5 blocks.

Next up for Indiana is Belmont in the second round Wednesday.

Chloe Bloom and Sam Robinson each scored eight points for VCU (16-11).

ARIZONA 79, STONY BROOK 44

SAN ANTONIO -- Aari McDonald scored 20 points and Trinity Baptiste had 18, sending Arizona to the runaway win.

Cate Reese scored 16 points for the third-seeded Wildcats (17-5), who will take on 11th-seeded BYU on Wednesday.

Asiah Dingle scored 14 points for the Seawolves (15-6), who shot 29% from the field and turned it over 25 times.

Michigan State pulled within one on Alyza Winston's layup with 25 seconds left, but Lexi Donarski made two foul shots and Joens also made a free throw to help Iowa State close it out.

Nia Clouden scored 16 points for the Spartans (15-9).