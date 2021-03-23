Calendar 3-23-21

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Tuesday, March 23

Pine Bluff to honor Bateman, Collins

The city of Pine Bluff will host a special event to celebrate the late business owner Wanda Bateman and Pine Bluff Police Det. Kevin Collins. On March 23, at 1 p.m., a parade will begin at Eighth Avenue and Convention Center Drive. At 2:15 p.m., a celebratory program will start at the eastern steps of city hall,according to a news release. Bateman died in February 2020 and Collins was fatally wounded in the line of duty in October 2020. Details: https://www.cityofpinebluff-ar.gov/

Library board to hold meeting

The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System will hold a special board of trustee meeting at 10 a.m. March 23, according to a news release. To attend by phone, interested persons should call the main library at 870-534-4802.

Beginning Tuesday, March 23

Arts center invites public to help paint canvas

The public is invited to take part in a drop-in community art project March 23-27 at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC). Ages 7 and older can help complete a large canvas celebrating ASC's 2021 theater season. There is no cost to participate, according to a news release. Using a color-by-number key, visitors can paint in the outlined image on the canvas. A variety of mixed-media materials -- such as small mirrors, jewels, sequins and small trinkets -- will be available for participants to glue to the frame, decorating as they choose. The finished artwork will remain on display at ASC throughout the year, according to the release. Visitors can stop by during regular business hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Details: Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or 870-536-3375.

Wednesday, March 24

A&P panel to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission will meet via conference call at 4 p.m. March 24. The agenda includes committee reports and an A&P Commission application of Rosie Pettigrew (second term), according to a news release. To connect to the call, participants should contact Betty Brown, administrative assistant, before the meeting at bbrown@explorepinebluff.com or (870) 534-2121.

Housing Authority board to meet

The Pine Bluff Housing Authority will hold its Board of Commissioners meeting at 6 p.m. March 24 at Colonial Steakhouse, 111 W. Eighth Ave., according to a news release. Details: 870-541-0706.

Wednesday, March 24

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadine to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Articles may be submitted by email to shope@adgnewsroom.com. Please include your phone number, the name and location of your ministry or city where you reside, and your photo.

Thursday, March 25

Community blood drive set

The Arkansas Blood Institute is hosting a community Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 25 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center in the banquet hall. All blood donations will support Jefferson Regional Medical Center, according to a news release. To check eligibility or to schedule an appointment, interested people may visit https://www.yourbloodinstitute.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/348517.

UAPB to host virtual horticulture conference

The 11th annual Bi-States Cooperative Extension Program Horticulture Conference will be held virtually March 25 beginning at 9:30 a.m. The conference is sponsored by the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Small Farm Program and Prairie View A&M University Agriculture and Natural Resources Program, according to a news release. Topics will include lost heirloom apple cultivars, specialty crops, small acreage crop production, soil health, plant diseases, beneficial insect pollinators in the garden and urban forestry. Interested participants should register at https://pvpanther.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0scu-hqzMoGNS85w9lbRCzKmgjTYs4qm66. Details: Kandi Williams, UAPB Extension program aide, at 870-571-9428 or williamska@uapb.edu or Brandon Hawkins, PVA&MU Extension agent, at 903-6286702 or brhawkins@pvamu.edu.

Through Thursday, March 25

Deadline set for virtual veterans' event

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) invites all Arkansas veterans to register for the Virtual Veterans Experience Action Center (V-VEAC) on April 6-8. The deadline to register is March 25. This event will offer veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors personalized assistance to access various VA and community-based services and resources, according to a news release. The services include: VA benefits (file or check status of claims and appeals); VA healthcare (enrollment, eligibility, schedule appointments); and crisis resources (homelessness, mental health, financial). Registration is available through March 25 at https://booknow.appointment-plus.com/ch422seq/.

AgDiscovery teen program applications set at UAPB

Applications are being accepted for AgDiscovery, a residential career and science exploration program for teens. March 25 is the application deadline, said Willie Columbus, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff educational outreach coordinator and AgDiscovery program director. UAPB will host AgDiscovery June 12-25 on campus. UAPB is among 21 institutions to host the event. A complete list of host universities, brochures, information and application forms and instructions are available online at www.aphis.usda.gov/agdiscovery. Details: Willie Columbus at UAPB at (870) 575-7145 or columbusw@uapb.edu or the UAPB AgDiscovery Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/uapbagdiscovery/.

Cherry Street church opens pantry

Cherry Street AME Zion Church, 800 S. Cherry St., gives away food every Monday through Thursday, from 4:15-5:30 p.m. The church serves a grab and go sack meal consisting of an entree, vegetable, bag of chips, cheese stick, juice and milk on a first come, first served basis.

Beginning Thursday, March 26

Grand Prairie arts festival taking entries

The Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts will accept entries in the decorative arts category, according to the Grand Prairie Arts Council news release. Due to the health crisis, all arts festival exhibitions will be online. Entries from adults and youth will be received from noon to 5 p.m. March 26 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 27. The exhibit will be open April 5-30. An artists' reception open house will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. April 6. Entry pick ups will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 30 and May 1. To enter art work and for details, visit www.grandprairiearts.com. For questions, participants may send emails to arts001@centurytel.net. The Arts Center of the Grand Prairie at Stuttgart/Grand Prairie Arts Council is committed to safe practice following the guidelines as directed by the governor, Arkansas Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.