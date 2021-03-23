Dames honor Virginia woman

Arkansas State Society Colonial Dames 17th Century recently met and presented the Arkansas Traveler Certificate to Nancy Louise Ackerman of Virginia, the society's president general.

The Arkansas State Society Colonial Dames 17th Century has four chapters: John Eliot, Pine Bluff; Col. John Washington, Hot Springs; Ouachita Valley, Camden; and the Marquette & Joliet, Horseshoe Bend. The state society was organized in Hot Springs by Wilhelmina Lea in 1947 at the Arlington Hotel.

The John Eliot Chapter president is Sharon Stanley Wyatt. The chapter meets at the Pine Buff County Club on the third Wednesday of February, May, August and October. The group also meets with the Daughters of Colonial Wars and the U.S. Daughters of 1812.

During a recent meeting, the Arkansas State Society presented Ackerman with the Arkansas Traveler Certificate. Ackerman attended the 72nd Arkansas State Conference held recently.

This certificate expresses the state's special recognition to out-of-state visitors who contributed to the progress, enjoyment or well-being of the state of Arkansas or to its people, according to a news release.

Ackerman is a member of more than 20 hereditary societies holding local, state and national positions in several, including Daughters of the American Revolution, United States Daughters of 1812, Daughters of the American Colonists, Sons & Daughters of the Pilgrims, Continental Society Daughters of Indian Wars and the Dames of the Court of Honor.

For details on Arkansas State Society Colonial Dames 17th Century, contact the John Eliot Chapter president, Sharon Stanley Wyatt, at swyatt@cablelynx.com.