Ex-Missouri governor to join Senate race

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, who resigned amid scandal in 2018, said he plans to enter the GOP Senate primary seeking to replace retiring Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.

Greitens, 46, a former Navy SEAL, said on Fox News on Monday that he'll run a campaign focused on support for former President Donald Trump's agenda and opposing that of Democrats. Next year's Republican primary to succeed Blunt will likely draw multiple candidates.

At the time he resigned -- less that two years into his term as governor -- Greitens faced investigations into sexual abuse allegations from his former hairdresser as well as into his campaign finances.

The Associated Press reported that the woman accused Greitens in testimony of taping her hands to pull-up rings, blindfolding her and kissing and disrobing her without her consent. The women testified that Greitens then photographed her and threatened to post photos of her if she ever mentioned his name to anybody. Greitens denied coercing her or attempting blackmail.

Greitens was indicted, but the charges were dropped. He resigned from office as the Missouri House considered impeachment.

U.S. gives Puerto Rico education funds

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Puerto Rico's government on Monday was granted access to more than $900 million in federal education funds less than two weeks after reopening dozens of public and private schools for the first time since the pandemic began.

While the $912 million is available immediately, the U.S. Department of Education will work with Puerto Rico officials to identify how the money would be used to address the academic, social, emotional and mental health needs of students in the U.S. territory, according to a spokeswoman for Jenniffer Gonzalez, the island's congressional representative.

Further details, including whether the money could be used to buy things including computers or face masks, were not immediately available. Officials with Puerto Rico's education department did not return a message for comment.

The money comes as Puerto Rico continues to struggle as it recovers and rebuilds from the 2017 hurricanes Irma and Maria and a string of strong earthquakes that began in late 2019 and destroyed or damaged dozens of schools. Then the pandemic hit forcing hundreds of private and public schools to close as teachers and students alike struggled with power outages and spotty or nonexistent internet connections amid virtual learning.

Gov. Pedro Pierluisi authorized the reopening of certain public and private schools this month to some students, but scarce attendance was reported amid fears of contagion.

County won't honor Confederate holiday

TUPELO, Miss. -- A Mississippi county named for a Confederate military officer is choosing not to observe Confederate Memorial Day.

Lee County supervisors have voted to give county employees a holiday on Good Friday instead, WTVA-TV reported.

Lee County is named for Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Bill Benson, who doubles as Lee County chancery clerk and county administrator, said state law allows counties to move one holiday per year.

"And ever since that statute has been in place, the board has always moved Confederate Memorial Day, which is the last Monday in April, to have the holiday on Good Friday," Benson said.

Benson said the change is good for everyone.

"That works well for employees who have children out of school, they're off on that day," he said. "The general public understands, and a lot of those folks are off, too."

High court rejects ocean monument case

PORTLAND, Maine -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from a fishing group that challenged the creation of a large federally protected area in the Atlantic Ocean.

The group sued to try to get rid of the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument, which became the first national ocean monument in the Atlantic when President Barack Obama created it in 2016. The area consists of 5,000 square miles off New England, and it is home to fragile deep-sea corals.

The fishermen sued in federal court saying the establishment of a protected zone where they have historically fished for lobsters and crabs could hurt their livelihoods. Federal district and appellate courts ruled that the monument was created appropriately by Obama, who used the Antiquities Act to establish it.

The high court denied a request to take a look at the case. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that the creation of a national monument was "of no small consequence," but the petitioners did not meet the criteria to bring it before the Supreme Court. Roberts also wrote it's possible the court could be presented a better opportunity to consider that issue in the future.

While the fishing group is let down by the court's decision, it said in a statement that Roberts' statement is a signal for others to bring similar cases.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports