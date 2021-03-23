FEMA to help with covid funeral costs

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will offer financial assistance with funeral costs from deaths due to covid-19.

FEMA will begin accepting applications in April, according to a news release, and one local funeral home director said funeral homes should be able to help.

Under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, FEMA will provide financial assistance for covid-19-related funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020, according to a news release at FEMA.gov.

Scott Robinson, with Ralph Robinson & Son funeral home in Pine Bluff, said he would be making inquiries into the specifics of the assistance program to determine how his staff can help families who had loved ones die from covid-19. He said that, from his initial understanding, those who incurred eligible funeral expenses will have to file with FEMA. He said his and other funeral homes can help facilitate that with information about the expenses and associated documents.

Robinson said that one of the documents that a family will need is a death certificate. He said such certificates used to take just a few days and no more than a week or two to get, but because doctors and hospital staffs have been overwhelmed at times with covid cases, getting a death certificate can sometimes take two months. Even then, he said, getting one may require someone from his funeral home to drive to hospital where the person died to get the appropriate signatures on the documents.

ELIGIBILITY

To be eligible for funeral assistance, the applicant must meet these conditions:

• The death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories and the District of Columbia.

• The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to covid-19.

• The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, noncitizen national or qualified immigrant living in the country illegally who incurred funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020.

• There is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified immigrant living in the country illegally, according to the news release.

HOW TO APPLY

FEMA will begin accepting applications in April. For people who have covid-19 funeral expenses, FEMA encourages them to keep and gather documentation.

Types of information should include:

• An official death certificate that attributes the death directly or indirectly to covid-19 and shows that the death occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories and the District of Columbia.

• Funeral expenses documents (receipts, funeral home contract, etc.) that include the applicant's name, the deceased person's name, the amount of funeral expenses and the dates the funeral expenses happened.

• Proof of funds received from other sources specifically for use toward funeral costs. FEMA isn't able to duplicate benefits received from burial or funeral insurance, financial assistance received from voluntary agencies, government agencies or other sources.

HOW TO RECEIVE FUNDS

If a person is eligible for funeral assistance, they will receive a check by mail or funds by direct deposit, depending on which option is chosen while applying for assistance.

COMMUNITY IMPACT

"The covid-19 pandemic has brought overwhelming grief to many families. At FEMA, our mission is to help people before, during and after disasters. We are dedicated to helping ease some of the financial stress and burden caused by the virus," a spokesman said in the release.

FEMA is working with stakeholder groups to get their input on ways FEMA can best provide this assistance and to enlist their help with outreach to families and communities.

"Additional guidance is being finalized and will be released to potential applicants and community partners as soon as possible. In the meantime, people who have covid-19 funeral expenses are encouraged to keep and gather documentation," according to the release.

Details: www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance.