Food pantry set to be open Saturday

Raven's Nest Food Pantry at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will be open Saturday from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants must have picture identification. The program is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution effort and an equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.

Credit union to hold virtual meeting

Arkansas AM&N College Federal Credit Union, 1200 University Drive, will hold its annual meeting virtually Thursday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. All members of the AM&N credit union are invited to attend.

The meeting will be held via Zoom, according to a news release from spokesman Calvin Matlock.

The Zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81508569415?pwd=RHAvZ093NDZiVVg0MERySWpGR0pjUT. The meeting ID is 815 0856 9415, and the passcode is 256623. To find a local telephone number, participants may visit https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kh6Jnrjyl.

Simmons First plans earnings call

Simmons First National Corp. expects to report its first-quarter 2021 earnings prior to the market opening on April 20, according to a news release.

Management will conduct a conference call beginning at 9 a.m. Those interested can listen to the call by dialing 1-866-298-7926 (United States and Canada only) toll-free and asking for the Simmons First National Corp. conference call, conference ID 1443639. The call will be available live or in a recorded version at simmonsbank.com under "Investor Relations." The recorded version will be available for at least 60 days after the date of the call.

Spectacular Circus coming to town

The Carden International Circus will host its Spectacular Circus at 6:30 p.m. April 14 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The two-hour performance will include acrobats, aerialists and animals, according to a news release.

"The Carden herd of Asian elephants lead the charge as they adorn the circus floor demonstrating their enormous grace, intelligence, and strength guided by multi-generational elephant trainer, Joey Frisco," according to the release.

Acts are subject to change without notice. The doors will open an hour before showtime for the preshow festivities.

General admission tickets are $10 for children 12 and under. Adult tickets are $20 but are available for $9.99 online while supplies last. Tickets are available at www.spectacularcircus.com or an hour before showtime at the convention center.