Governor vetoes bill to return covid fines paid by businesses

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has vetoed a bill that would require the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Division and the Department of Health to return fines that were paid by businesses sanctioned during the public health emergency.

The fines were for failing to comply with a rule, order or directive to mitigate or prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Hutchinson said in a letter dated Monday to the General Assembly that the bill "is an infringement on the executive’s power to enforce the law, and it is an unwise and unconstitutional precedent for the future.

“If the rationale of [Senate Bill] 301 is accepted, then it is the equivalent to giving the General Assembly veto power over the executive branch in the faithful execution of the laws,” the Republican governor wrote. “The General Assembly defines the law and penalties, but the legislative branch is not constitutionally empowered to change after the fact how law enforcement is carried out.”

The sponsor of Senate Bill 301, Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro, said Tuesday morning that he is strongly considering asking the Senate and House to overturn the governor’s veto of his bill.

Sullivan told his colleagues last month that "This bill is only about the separation of powers.

“It is about making a statement to those who we represent that we have their backs.” Sullivan said the bill isn’t about disrespecting Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who issued the executive orders, or the executive branch.

“It is about respecting the legislative branch,” he said.