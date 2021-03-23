Gravette man dies in one car crash

A Gravette man was killed Sunday in a one car crash, according to an accident report from Arkansas State Police.

Brandon Nichols, 25, was found dead at the crash scene on Floyd Moore Road and Arkansas 43 in Benton County, according to the report.

Nichols was driving west on Floyd Moore at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the 2001 Chevrolet Silverado, according to the report. The pickup bounced off a small tree and hit a second tree, causing the it to go airborne, according to the report. The pickup hit a third tree on the passenger side, according to the report.

The pickup was found at 6:27 a.m. Sunday, and the time of the crash is unknown, according to the report.

The report described the weather as clear and the road condition as dirt and gravel.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation of the crash.