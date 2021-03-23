Hospital fundraiserevent set for May 7

The Jefferson Regional Foundation will host its first golf tournament May 7 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. Lunch begins at 11:30 a.m., and the tournament starts at 1 p.m. A morning event will be added if needed, according to a news release.

The team cost is $500. The tournament will feature four people per team and includes: one chance in putting contest -- additional entry 1 for $10 or 3 for $20; one entry in closest to the pin; one entry in farthest drive contest; one entry in straightest drive contest; and one entry in hole-in-one contest.

"With your help, we will be able to raise money for nursing scholarships and special projects and services right here at Jefferson Regional," according to the release. "Jefferson Regional Foundation is a non-profit 501 (c)(3) focused on supporting our hospital by raising funds and awareness for projects and services that will enhance the quality of life and overall well-being of our region."

Sponsorships are available, according to the release. Debe Hollingsworth is the foundation's executive director, and Laura Beth Shaner is the development officer.

For information on registration, sponsorships or other details, participants may contact Shaner at shanerl@jrmc.org or (870) 541-7210.