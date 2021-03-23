Jaylon White another Parkview DI prospect

Little Rock Parkview junior safety Jaylon White continues to add to an already impressive offer list.

White, 6-3, 210 pounds, 4.55 seconds in the 40-yard dash, has accumulated offers from Ole Miss, Kansas State, SMU, North Carolina-Charlotte, Utah, Tulane, Arkansas State and other programs.

LSU, Missouri, Oklahoma, Mississippi State and Oklahoma State have reached out, and Arkansas has him on its radar.

“Every one of the big schools really believe he could be a great linebacker because of his size, speed and physicality,” Patriots coach Brad Bolding said. “He has an NFL body at the position. Just needs to add good weight.

“He’s a great kid, quiet, hard worker, freak athlete. Long, fast, physical. Very coachable.”

White, who has a 38-inch vertical and a 315-pound power clean, recorded 59 tackles, 5 tackle for loss, 2 recovered fumbles, 2 interceptions, 8 pass breakups, a blocked punt and had 2 rushing touchdowns.

“Jaylon loves working to get better. He loves the weight room,” Bolding said. “He’s physical and loves contact. Definitely a hybrid player at the next level that could put on weight to play linebacker or stay and play boundary safety or down safety in a 4-2-5 scheme.

“His best ball is definitely ahead of him. He’s no doubt an FBS, Power 5 football player.”

Bolding said a lucky school will get a high character and hungry player.

“Great personality and great kid,” Bolding said. “Sponge for football knowledge.”