Jobless Americans once again face delays in getting benefits

New research suggests that as many as 2 million unemployed workers will experience delays in getting extended jobless benefits, despite lawmakers' efforts to complete the $1.9 trillion stimulus package before the benefits ran out.

The projected delays of jobless benefits, including the $300 weekly supplement, are a result of how close lawmakers came to the deadline in mid-March when many of those benefits were set to expire, according to research by Andrew Stettner, a senior fellow at the Century Foundation.

Other delays some recipients are experiencing have nothing to do with the stimulus, but instead are related to complicated processes for keeping people enrolled in unemployment benefits longer than a year, which varies by state.

The new unemployment insurance delays illustrate the challenges facing the state and federal officials who are trying to get funds from the enormous coronavirus relief package into the hands of those who need them most. Some 18 million people are still collecting unemployment insurance, including many since the beginning of the pandemic.

Millions of others have also experienced delays getting stimulus checks after each relief package that authorized them over the past year. Backlogs at the IRS are also causing delays for tax refunds this season.

But the pandemic has revealed how poorly prepared state unemployment systems and their often badly outdated computer systems are for a crisis of this magnitude.

The delays this round are not expected to be as bad as the last time Congress extended benefits, in December, after months of deadlocked negotiations. Stettner says his data showed that some 4 million to 5 million unemployed workers experienced delays then, and that those delays were longer than he expects these to be.

The Washington Post reached out to 15 states to ask whether they were expecting delays in implementing the benefits extension authorized by the new stimulus package.

One-third of the group -- Oregon, Ohio, Kansas, Nevada and Oklahoma -- said either that it was too early to tell or that they were awaiting guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor before they could give more information. Seven -- Texas, New York, New Jersey, Georgia, Florida, Alabama and Michigan -- said they were not anticipating large numbers of delays, with many saying that the possibility of delays is lessened because the bill extends existing programs rather than creating new ones. California and North Carolina did not offer a detailed response to requests for comment. Tennessee said it was working as quickly as possible to update its computer system to implement the programs.

Arkansas Workforce Services Division won't have everything ready to go until April 1, according to spokeswoman Zoe Calkins.

The updates to the state's regular unemployment claims filing system needed to implement the benefits extension through Sept. 4 is in place, she said in an email. But updates to implement the extension in the federal pandemic unemployment assistance system won't be completed until March 31. Calkins said her agency didn't receive guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor until last week.

"Once the programming is in place, claimants will be able to file weekly claims for any weeks missed and benefits will be paid retroactively," Calkins said.

The Labor Department said states still need to update their computer systems to adjust for the new programs. As in Arkansas, workers will get paid retroactively for any weeks that are delayed, it said.

"Claimants will not see any gap in eligibility for the benefits extended by the American Rescue Plan Act," an agency spokesperson said in a statement.

YES, THEN NO

Throughout the pandemic, unemployed workers have reported long delays waiting for jobless aid, claims canceled under suspicion of fraud, and other issues that have caused them to be dropped from unemployment rolls, revealing weaknesses in a system meant to be a critical lifeline for people without an income.

Michigan is one of a couple of states that has pushed some people off unemployment programs, according to news reports. Automatic triggers in Michigan reduce how long individuals can collect aid after the state unemployment level drops below 8%, an issue that has nothing to do with the stimulus.

Abe Caldwell, 31, a bartender in Traverse City, Mich., who has been out of work since the beginning of the pandemic, has heard about so many problems with the Michigan unemployment system during the pandemic that he considers himself fortunate to have experienced a problem only after a year of collecting unemployment.

"I've been lucky, because there's a lot of people in Michigan that have had issues just getting the money this whole time," he said.

Caldwell lives with his fiancee, who is still employed, her mother and his 7-year-old daughter. He says it's been a struggle to stay up to date on their payments, even with the aid flowing.

The federal supplements that have been authorized by Congress -- $600 a week that lasted until the end of July, and then $300 a week from January until now -- have been a critical lifeline, he said, helping them stay mostly above water on their mortgage, which has been in forbearance although they've been making payments when they can.

But being dropped from the unemployment rolls has upended his plans.

He said he doesn't understand why his claim was denied. The letter the agency sent him said that he didn't meet the state's "monetary eligibility" for unemployment insurance, and Caldwell is wondering if that's because his income for the past year has come solely from unemployment insurance.

When asked about Caldwell's claim, Michigan's Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity said some workers need to resubmit their claims after they are pushed off extended benefits to qualify for the extensions in the latest stimulus.

NOT A SIMPLE ISSUE

George Wentworth, a former unemployment administrator for Connecticut who is an expert on state systems, said any delays now are the product of a complicated set of problems.

The majority stem from how many workers have or will soon have been claiming unemployment for a year, a legacy of the tremendous job losses that marked the earliest months of the pandemic.

In normal times, workers are eligible for up to 26 weeks of benefits within a 52-week benefit year. But as it added more federal weeks of benefits, Congress changed the rules, as it has during other recessions, to prepare for higher levels of unemployment.

One year after filing for unemployment, workers can either continue filing for more federal weeks or establish entitlement to a new round of state benefits.

States labor agencies have been trying to provide directions on how to navigate this process, in news releases and on social media.

But if workers have done some work in the past year, such as being called back to their job temporarily, then they may qualify only for a lower amount of benefits because their earnings were lessened by the pandemic, Wentworth said.

The fact that the stimulus package passed only days before the unemployment expiration deadline didn't help, Wentworth said.

State unemployment agencies said, however, that because this stimulus extends current programs and doesn't create them anew or change them, their effort is easier than in December.

"It was pretty clear when they passed the last one they were already late," Wentworth said. "And then this time, they authorized it through March 14 knowing that with a new administration, it was pretty much predestined that it would run up close to that date to get this extension."

Sens. Ron Wyden, D-Ore.; Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio; Mark Warner, D-Va.; and Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., introduced a bill last month that would allocate $500 million to the Department of Labor to streamline unemployment systems across states, but it is not clear how much of a priority it is for the new Congress.

Information for this article was contributed by Alyssa Fowers of The Washington Post and by Noel Oman of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.