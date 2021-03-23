Policing-bill protest turns violent in U.K.

LONDON -- A protest in the English city of Bristol against policing legislation turned into violent clashes that left at least 20 officers injured, two of them seriously, police said Monday.

Seven people were arrested during the protest, which started Sunday afternoon and ran through the early hours of Monday. Police said the number of arrests would likely increase in the coming days as officers study closed-circuit television footage.

The violence, which also saw damage to a police station and several police vehicles torched, was branded as "unacceptable" by Britain's interior minister, Priti Patel.

"Thuggery and disorder by a minority will never be tolerated," she said.

What started as a peaceful demonstration of about 3,000 people on College Green in the heart of the city in western England turned violent after hundreds of protesters descended on the New Bridewell police station.

The protesters were demonstrating against the government's Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which is currently going through Parliament. Under the terms of the legislation, which covers England and Wales, police would be handed new powers to tackle demonstrations.

Lawyer's inquiry clears Scottish leader

LONDON -- Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon didn't mislead lawmakers or act improperly over sexual harassment allegations against her predecessor, a senior lawyer said Monday in his report into a scandal that has roiled Scottish politics.

James Hamilton, a former chief prosecutor in Ireland who advises the Scottish government, concluded that Sturgeon didn't breach the code of conduct for government ministers. Sturgeon would have faced intense pressure to resign if she had been found to have broken the ministerial code.

Sturgeon welcomed the lawyer's findings, calling them "official, definitive and independent."

"I sought at every stage in this issue to act with integrity and in the public interest," she said.

Hamilton's inquiry centered on the Scottish government's handling of sexual harassment allegations against Alex Salmond, who served as Scotland's first minister before Sturgeon took office in 2014.

A report from a second inquiry, by a committee of Scottish lawmakers, is due for publishing today. British media have reported that the committee voted 5-4 in favor of finding that Sturgeon gave an inaccurate account to Scotland's Edinburgh-based parliament about when she learned of allegations against Salmond.

In 2019, Salmond was charged with sexual assault and attempted rape after allegations by nine women who had worked with him as first minister or for the party. He was acquitted by a criminal court in 2020, and he says the allegations made by several women were part of a conspiracy to wreck his political career.

EU puts sanctions on 11 Burma officials

BRUSSELS -- The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on 11 officials in Burma, mostly top military officers, accused of involvement in last month's coup and the violent crackdown on peaceful protesters that followed.

Ten of the 11 targeted with asset freezes and travel bans are senior members of the Burma Armed Forces, including Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing, and Deputy Commander-in-Chief Soe Win, the EU said in a statement.

The other heads the election commission and has faced accusations over his role in canceling last year's polls in some areas.

Burma's military junta prevented Parliament from convening on Feb. 1. It claimed that the November elections, won by Aung San Suu Kyi's party in a landslide, were tainted by fraud. The election commission that confirmed the results has since been replaced by the junta.

The statement Monday, issued during a meeting of EU foreign ministers, said the sanctions are part of the 27-nation bloc's "robust response to the illegitimate over-throwing of the democratically-elected government and the brutal repression by the junta against peaceful protesters."

Burma is often called Myanmar, a name that military authorities adopted in 1989. Some nations, such as the United States and Britain, have refused to adopt the name change.

Dragnet in China draws school's notice

SHANGHAI -- New York University said Monday that it was seeking more information from Chinese authorities after nine students from its Shanghai campus were temporarily detained in what appeared to be a police dragnet for drug suspects.

A statement from the university said two students were held as part of a police action outside a bar. The other seven were at a birthday party at an off-campus apartment on March 12 when police arrived and took all attendees in for drug testing, the statement said.

"None of the students were found to have used or been in possession of drugs and none were arrested," NYU Shanghai said in a statement.

"Being brought in for testing as part of a drug sweep was understandably frightening for our students. ... Since then we have continued to provide support for the affected students," said a statement from the school sent to The Associated Press on Monday.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports