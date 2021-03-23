Lewis carries Tide into second round

HEMISFAIR REGION

ALABAMA 80,

NORTH CAROLINA 71

SAN ANTONIO -- Jordan Lewis had a career-high 32 points, 11 rebounds and 8 assists to help seventh-seeded Alabama beat No. 10 seed North Carolina 80-71 on Monday in the first round of the women's NCAA Tournament.

"The world saw today why Jordan Lewis is the best point guard in the SEC," Alabama Coach Kristy Curry said. "She shares and cares and finds ways to impact us in so many different categories."

It was a triumphant return to the NCAAs for the Crimson Tide (17-9), who were playing their first game in the tournament since 1999. The Crimson Tide made eight consecutive trips to the NCAAs from 1992-99 that included a run to the Final Four in 1994.

"When I came to Alabama I told coach we'd get back on the big stage," Lewis said. "When you get a moment like this, you can't miss an opportunity. ... Don't miss a chance to be great. Today we couldn't miss the opportunity."

Alabama built a 29-19 lead midway through the second quarter behind Lewis before the Tar Heels (13-11) cut it to 31-29 with 3:09 left before the half. The Crimson Tide responded scoring 10 of the next 12 points to take a 41-31 lead at the break. Lewis had five points during the closing burst and finished the first half with 18.

"Jordan Lewis was a woman amongst children at times," North Carolina Coach Courtney Banghart said. "They really affected us getting into the paint with the dribble."

North Carolina trailed by 10 going into the fourth quarter before cutting it to 65-60 on a three-pointer by Stephanie Watts with 6:46 left. Ariyah Copeland had a three-point play on the other end to start a 11-2 run and put the game away.

Watts led the Tar Heels with a season-high 29 points, hitting seven three-pointers.

TEXAS 81, BRADLEY 62

SAN MARCOS, Texas -- Charli Collier had 23 points and 15 rebounds, and No. 6 seed Texas beat Bradley .

Collier swished a three-pointer from the top of the key to end the first quarter, capping a 13-0 run that put the Longhorns (19-9) ahead to stay after the Braves took their only lead in their first-ever NCAA tourney game.

It was the 18th double-double this season for Collier, a junior who has already declared herself available for next month's WNBA Draft. Audrey Warren added 19 points, Joanne Allen-Taylor had 12 and Ashley Chevalier 10.

Lasha Petree scored a season-high 33 points and Gabi Haack had 16 points and eight rebounds for the mid-major Braves (17-12), who like Texas finished fifth in their conference during the regular season.

MARYLAND 98, MOUNT ST. MARY'S 45

SAN ANTONIO -- Ashley Owusu had 20 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists, helping Maryland to the victory.

Diamond Miller added 19 points for second-seeded Maryland (25-2), which will take a 14-game win streak into a second-round game with seventh-seeded Alabama on Wednesday. Chloe Bibby had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Michaela Harrison, Aryna Taylor and Bridget Birkhead each scored eight points for Mount St. Mary's (17-7).

ALAMO REGION

NORTHWESTERN 62, UCF 51

SAN ANTONIO -- Lindsey Pulliam scored 25 points to lead seventh-seeded Northwestern to the school's first women's NCAA Tournament victory in 28 years.

Northwestern (16-8) is in the tournament for the first time since 2015 and just the third time since 1993, when the Wildcats beat Georgia Tech before falling to Tennessee in the second round.

Masseny Kaba led UCF (16-5) with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

GEORGIA 67, DREXEL 53

SAN ANTONIO -- Jenna Staiti scored each of her 19 points in the second half, helping Georgia overcome a slow start.

Que Morrison had 11 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high 8 assists for the Bulldogs (21-6).

Hannah Nihill led Drexel (14-9) with 22 points, going 2 of 7 from three-point range. Keishana Washington, the Dragons' second-leading scorer, was held to seven points on 2-of-12 shooting.

MISSOURI STATE 70,UC DAVIS 51

SAN ANTONIO -- Brice Calip had 18 points and Missouri State used a huge third-quarter run to beat UC Davis 70-51.

Jasmine Franklin added 17 points and 17 rebounds, helping No. 5 seed Missouri State dominate inside.

Missouri State will face No. 13 Wright State on Wednesday after it defeated Arkansas.

The Lady Bears (22-2) are in the tournament for the 16th time. They are making their second consecutive appearance after reaching the Sweet 16 in 2019.

UC Davis (13-3) won the Big West regular season and tournament titles to make its third trip to the tournament and second in a row. The Aggies were led by Evanne Turner's 16 points.

LOUISVILLE 74, MARIST 43

SAN ANTONIO -- Freshman Hailey Van Lith scored 17 points and Dana Evans added 15 to help second-seeded Louisville overcome some early jitters and beat No. 15 seed Marist.

Despite being one of the top teams in the country, the Cardinals didn't have much tournament experience. Only the All-American Evans and Mykasa Robinson had played in the NCAAs in a Louisville uniform before Monday.

It showed early on as the team missed eight of its first nine shots, including some layups. Marist took advantage and built a 21-12 early in the second quarter.

Then the Cardinals (24-3) finally settled down, going on a 17-3 run to close out the half as their full-court pressure started to bother the Red Foxes.

Marist (18-4) cut it to 31-28 early in the third quarter before Louisville went on a 22-1 run.